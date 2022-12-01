Back by popular demand:  To Stream or Not to Stream…  We offered this class this past summer and it was so well-attended that we are going to offer it again.  If you are thinking of “cutting the cord” on your cable or satellite service or wonder what everyone is talking about when they say, “Streaming TV,” I encourage you to attend this presentation.  HOME Program Coordinator Joe Kaul will facilitate this class at our center on Thursday, December 15 at 10 a.m. and there is no charge to attend.  Discussion will take place about Smart TV’s, Streaming TV services, cutting the cord, and other entertainment options that you may already have access to or want to explore.

Please sign up in advance if you plan to attend, 763-295-2000.

