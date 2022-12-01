Back by popular demand: To Stream or Not to Stream… We offered this class this past summer and it was so well-attended that we are going to offer it again. If you are thinking of “cutting the cord” on your cable or satellite service or wonder what everyone is talking about when they say, “Streaming TV,” I encourage you to attend this presentation. HOME Program Coordinator Joe Kaul will facilitate this class at our center on Thursday, December 15 at 10 a.m. and there is no charge to attend. Discussion will take place about Smart TV’s, Streaming TV services, cutting the cord, and other entertainment options that you may already have access to or want to explore.
Please sign up in advance if you plan to attend, 763-295-2000.
You do not have to sign up in advance to come to a festive Christmas event we are sponsoring at the center. The Annandale Area Community Band will perform a Christmas concert at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7 in the Monticello Community Center Mississippi Room and refreshments will be provided. Everyone is welcome and we hope to see you at the concert. Please spread the word!
We hope to see you at the center for a delicious Christmas dinner on Friday, December 16 at noon. This meal will be catered by the Cornerstone Café and includes ham, garlic mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll, and Christmas dessert. The cost is $5 per person, and you must sign up in advance. Because space is limited and we want as many people as possible to enjoy the celebration in-house, take-out meals cannot be ordered for the 16th. The River City Ramblers choir will sing a number of Christmas songs during dinner that will surely put us all in the Christmas spirit. Maybe you will even win a prize!
Everyone is welcome to participate in a coffee drive we will hold in December. For a number of years, people have very generously donated cans of regular and decaf coffee to the senior center. This saves our center literally hundreds of dollars. Please bring a can of coffee (medium roast please) to the center on Wednesday, December 7 from 10-11 a.m. and stay for a donut and cup of steaming hot coffee. Our goal is to exceed 120 cans of coffee and donations of coffee made any time in December will be counted in the total.
I want to mention again that Wright County Public Health nurses will be at our center on Tuesdays, December 6 & 27 to assist people age 60+ with toenail clipping. Appointments are required and can be made by calling Patty Larson at 763-682-7460. There is a $10 charge for this service, however no one will be turned away due to inability to pay.
Caregivers do not need to pay any fee to attend the monthly Caregiver Support Group. If you are caring for someone either close or from afar, be sure to check out the Caregiver Support Group that meets at the center on December 8 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This group is facilitated by Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard, provides specialized support and education, and is intended for nonprofessional caregivers.
The senior center Book Club is intended for people who enjoy reading. The Book Club meets monthly, and the next session will be held on Wednesday, December 14 at 9:30 a.m. They will be discussing the book, Less, by Andrew Sean Greer. You can also pick up the next book the group will be reading.
You can come to the senior center and get your blood pressure checked on Tuesday, December 13 between 11 a.m. and noon. A nurse from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will be at the center to provide this free beneficial service. You do not have to sign up in advance.
Dinner Program volunteers are asked to come to a meeting on Thursday, December 8 at 10 a.m. If are not currently a volunteer for that program but want to learn more about what is involved, I encourage you to attend. We will attend to some business and have a little holiday cheer!
Mike Miller was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Marlo Samuelson came in second place and Darold James third. The monthly 500 card tournament will take place on the 14th at 1 p.m. Let us know if you would like to sign up. All the card tournaments have a $2 entry fee and all money taken in is given away as prizes. The support the Monticello Senior Center receives definitely extends beyond the city borders. A huge “thank you” goes out to the Big Lake Women of Today for the generous $400 donation they made to our center. We appreciate their contribution very much!
