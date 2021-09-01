50 years ago:
Thursday, Sept. 2, 1971
• Decorative Services completed its move to its new headquarters in the former Baker Rambler building. After extensive remodeling the Monticello-based drapery manufacturer was ready to employ over 30 women in the community. The business was owned by Bill Schackor.
• Kazuko Arayama of Japan came to Monticello as the Monticello Rotary Club’s exchange student for the upcoming school year.
• Vern Smedstad was to be installed as commander of the Monticello American Legion.
• An explosion blew out a wall and double window at the Kenneth Vetsch farmhouse three miles south of town. The blast was caused by a basement gas furnace.
• Pre-stressed concrete beams were hoisted into place for the ceiling of the Monticello Middle School addition.
• First day enrollment was up at both the Monticello and Big Lake school districts.
• Mark Olson was the grand champion of the Cub Scout Pinewood Derby.
At the Movies: Burt Lancaster and Dean Martin in “Airport.”
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, Sept. 5, 1996
• Bill Fair filed for mayor of Monticello.
• Opening day school enrollment topped 3,500 students.
• Sheriff Don Hozempa showed off the Wright County Sheriff Office’s new tool for use in car chases: road spikes.
• Rev. Lynn Seep, youth pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church, was moving on to a church in Golden Valley.
• A home in the River Mill neighborhood was built and sold with $25,000 in proceeds being donated to the Jacob Wetterling Foundation.
• Monticello gardener Vince Mayer invented a way to scare deer from his garden- a vacuum cleaner hooked up to a motion detector and a light bulb.
• The Nuclear Regulatory Commission gave high marks to the Monticello Nuclear Power Plant.
• Patrice Bogart joined the school district as its new nurse at the high school and middle school.
• Pinewood Elementary School had magician Greg Kaler come in for the first day of school.
• At the Movies: House Arrest, A Time to Kill, Courage Under Fire, Alaska, and Jack.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, Sept. 1, 2021
• Xcel workers shined in an emergency drill at the Monticello Nuclear Power Plant.
• Sheriff Joe Hagerty
was involved in a lawsuit against Wright County
over the sheriff’s right to spend his budget as he sees fit.
• Paul Nolan was the editor of the Monticello Times. Clay Sawatzke was the sports reporter.
• Paige Huschka and Lauryn Ziebarth advanced to the finals of the Minnesota State Fair’s talent contest.
• The Monticello Girl Scouts kicked off the new season with an ice cream social in Ellison Park.
• At the Movies: Smurfs, Crazy Stupid Love, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Cowboys & Aliens, The Help, 30 Minutes or Less, Spy Kids, One Daqy, Columbiana, Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark, Our Idiot Brother, The Debt.
