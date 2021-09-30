50 years ago:
Thursday, Sept. 30, 1971
• Gene Decker and Pam Schmitz were crowned homecoming king and queen at Monticello High School.
• Rural Monticello farmer Donald Woolhouse was killed in a farm accident when his tractor tipped over on the man.
• Wright County was to begin policing services in Monticello on October 1.
• Ruth Edwards joined Pinewood Elementary School as public health nurse.
• After 8 years in Monticello, Father Patrick Gearty was set to leave St. Henry’s Catholic Church for the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in St. Paul.
• Malon Gould, co-founder of Gould Brothers Chevrolet in Monticello, passed away at the age of 80 at the Monticello-Big Lake Hospital.
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, Oct. 3, 1996
• Monticello resident Renee Peters, who in 1995 was hit by a drunk driver, was featured in a video produced by Mothers Against Drunk Driving detailing the dangers of drinking and driving.
• Low income Monticelloans discussed how they found ways to cope living in Monticello.
• Colleges across the country were putting on the full court press in their efforts to recruit Monticello basketball standout Joel Przybilla.
• Luke Biegler and Amy Kehl were crowned the homecoming king and queen at Monticello High School.
• Barbara Esse and Mary Bresette opened an art studio in a barn on 134th Street in Silver Creek Township.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, Sept. 29, 2011
• The process of redrawing district boundaries of the Wright County Board of Supervisors was underway. It was brought about by results of the 2010 census.
• Traton Diekman was named 2011 Monticello High School homecoming King. Sam Jandt was crowned homecoming queen.
• A gathering of former Wright County State Bank employees revived memories of the group’s dedication to service.
• Monticello High School began a new tradition- crowning teachers as the homecoming ma and pa. Dirk Westveer was crowned homecoming pa. Holly Herman was crowned homecoming ma.
• The Monticello Lions Club donated to a program at the Monticello Cancer Center that will help patients in the purchasing of Wigs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.