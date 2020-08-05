50 years ago:
Thursday, August 6, 1970
• Pool halls were vanishing from cities across the United States, but not in Monticello, were business was alive and well at Schneider’s Recreation.
• A tractor was stolen during a break-in of a local implement dealer.
• The annual Crazy Days offered by Monticello retailers was renamed Ridikulus Days.
• 200 people signed a petition resulting in a traffic survey of a dangerous intersection at Highway 152 and County Road 39 about a mile east of Monticello.
• The Wright County Fair set record attendance with the 4-day event at Howard Lake exceeding 40,000 attendees.
• Father John Gilbert, who was the priest at St. Henry’s from 1959-1961, returned to the parish temporarily during a temporary absence of Father Gearity.
• The school board voted to give free passes to Monticello athletic events too local senior citizens.
• Land O’Lakes discontinued its milk bottling operations at St. Michael.
• Main Electric Company, headquartered in Minot, ND, opened an office in Monticello as it was hooking up transmission lines on the new NSP towers.
• Marty Kjellberg was elected to the state board of companies selling home furnishings.
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, August 3, 1995
• The Wright County Planning Board held a 3-hour meeting regarding a hot mix plant in Monticello on County Road 106. After going past midnight, the meeting was continued to August 31. The organization Citizens Against the Pit (CAP) had a good presence at the meeting.
• Negotiations continued on building the outlet mall on Chelsea Road, north of the Monticello Middle School (now Eastview Education Center). Land brokers were working with mall developers on a 60-acre site. ^5 to 100 stores were planned for the outlet mall, which eventually was built in Albertville.
• Dick Frie’s black lab, Boomer, bagged stay balls at the Monticello Country Club.
• The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission ruled that Monticello would remain in the 612 area code along with cities in the Twin Cities metro area when a new area code is added.
• A dispute was brewing over clean-up costs related to the Lindala Landfill.
Rick Morrow resigned his seat on the Big Lake-Monticello Hospital Board. Morrow represented Big Lake on the board.
• The Wright County Fair was underway in Howard Lake.
• Dick Oslund, owner of Double D Electric and an avid drag car racer, died unexpectedly at the age of 49 at his silver Creek Township home.
• A group of business leaders from France visited Monticello for the weekend through a program of Rotary International.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, AUGUST 5, 2010
• Arson was suspected in connection of a fire at the train trestle at Otter Creek Park. Arsonsists attempted to burn down the structure.
• The seats of mayor and two council members were open on the city council. Filing period was to end on August 17.
• Carlos Duran of Monticello was sentenced to 74 months in prison on felony drug charges. Duran was allegedly connected to a Colorado drug dealer.
• The school board reviewed graduation standards at its meeting.
• The Monticello Lions held their annual pork chop feed in Ellison Park.
• Geraldine, Vinnie and Fred Menth took over the helm of the NAPA store in Monticello.
• Loch Jewelers hosted a “guys night out” with a car show, music- ans special treats inside the store.
AT THE MOVIES: Other Guys was showing on the Monster Screen at the Monticello Theatre.
Compiled by Jeff Hage
