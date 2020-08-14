50 years ago:
Thursday, August 13, 1970
• Bruce Klatt represented Monticello in the Mr. Minnesota teen program.
• Monticello attorney Gary Pringle was active in local political campaigns.
• The village council was considering the removal of dead elm trees.
• Monticello’s Sandy Lauring received her private flying license
• Merchants hosted Ridikulus Days.
• The Monticello Country Club was gearing up for its second annual golf tournament.
AT THE MOVIES: Downhill Racers was showing at The Monticello.
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, August 10, 1995
• The movie “Apollo 13” brought back memories to Monticello’s Bernard Christianson, who worked on the space missions for Honeywell.
• Megan Kreger returned to Monticello after spending three weeks on a mission trip to Jamaica.
• Budget cuts ended the Monticello Alternative School.
• Local portrait artist David Hyttsten received Kodak’s top honor at a national photography show in Chicago.
• The County Board rejected the purchasing of signs to recognize participants in the Adopt-a-Highway program. Signs were estimated to cost $90,000.
• Gordy Link was to be inducted into the North Star League baseball hall-of-fame.
• Myrtle Collins of Monticello, who once taught in a one-room school house, returned to the classroom to teach students in a one-room school house at the Wright County Fair in Howard Lake.
AT THE MOVIES: A Kid in King Arthur’s Court, Babe, Bushwacked, Under Siege 2 and The Net were showing at the Monticello Theatre.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, AUGUST 12, 2010
• A Silver Creek Township man was in critical condition after driving his car at full speed into the southwest corner of the Up the Creek Bar and Grill in Silver Creek Township. Witnesses said the man took a “ruuning start” at the building from the driveway of his property located about a quarter mile down the road. The man suffered swelling to the brain, broken bones, and internal bleeding.
• Monticello voters turned out in high numbers for Minnesota’s first-ever August primary.
• A 17-year-old Zimmerman boy was killed in a one-vehicle accident. The teen fell asleep behind the wheel of the vehicle on his way to work in Big Lake.
• The Wright County Fair completed a four-day run at the fairgrounds in Howard Lake.
• The City of Monticello negotiated a new contract with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office for police services.
• With foreclosures still running high in Wright County, the county board was working to curtail foreclosure scams.
• Pastor Jedidiah Scharmer joined the team at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Monticello
Compiled by Jeff Hage
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.