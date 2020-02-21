50 years ago:
Thursday, Feb. 19, 1970
• Monticello joined the State of Minnesota in waging a war against Rubella. The newly approved Rubella vaccine was administered at the former Oakwood School in Monticello.
• Johnson’s Department store was nearing completion of renovations being made to reflect changes in buying patterns. Along with larger display areas, new fitting rooms were added at the store, along with improved lighting and new carpet.
• Monticello’s school safety patrol members were rewarded with a trip the the Shrine Circus.
• Robert Davis, owner of Vokaty’s V-Store in Monticello, announced he purchased Eklund’s V-Store in Annandale.
• Delbert Dahlheimer, Dick Brauch, Dave Witschen, Dave Carlson, and Joe Fitzgerald advanced to the regional wrestling tournament.
• ADS: Womens slips and half slips were $1 at the Washington Birthday Sale at Johnson’s Department Store. It was cherry pie time at K&B Bakery to celebrate George Washington’s Birthday. The Dairy Store had on sale assorted cheeses for Lent.
At the Movies: Patty Duke in, “Me, Natalie.”
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, FEB. 23, 1995
• Mike Carley, who managed the Monticello Kmart store since it opened in 1990, announced he was leaving Kmart after 23 years.
• Discussions on how to deal with overcrowding at Monticello Middle School was reaching its final stages.
• Sam Shirley of Monticello participated in “The Last Marathon” in Antartica. He was inspired to participate in the marathon by his son Matthew, who had cancer in one of his legs.
• MHS gymnasts Danielle Coffield and Jessica Pink were to represent Monticello at the state gymnastics tournament,
• Monticello was tops in the county for the sale of lottery tickets.
• ADS:JP’s Annex was hiring servers and cooks. Ace Hardware of Monticello had its grand opening at the site of the former Coast to Coast store on West Third Street. Maus Foods had a promotion offering the potential to win a trip to Maui, Hawaii.
• At the Movies: Nell, Heavy Weights, Swan Princess, The Quick and the Dead, and Just Cause.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, Feb. 18, 2010
• Former MHS girls basketball coach Todd Gua was arrested in Rogers for violating a restraining order in connection with a 2009 arrest on sexual assault charges.
• Monticello Middle School students collected 1,200 pairs of jeans and sent them to Haiti for victims of an earthquake in Haiti.
• A $6,000 bonus given to board members of the New River Medical Center was met with controversy a call for the bonuses to be returned because they were funded by taxayers money. The board met on the matter and voted to not return the bonuses despite the public pleas.
• Best Western Chelsea Inn & Suites hosted its fourth “Operation Valentine,” an event for members of the military and their families.
• MHS graduates Tom Gerold and Kara Andersen won more than $11,000 in a University of Wisconsin “@010 Innovation Days” competition with an invention for protecting fruit from pests.
• At the Movies: Blind Side, Avatar, Alvin and the Chipmunks, Extraordinary Measures, Tooth Fairy, Edge of Darkness, When in Rome, Dear John, From Paris with Love, Crazy Heart, Valentines Day, Wolfman, Percy Jackson’s Lightning Thief, Shutter Island.
