50 years ago:
Thursday, May 7, 1970
• Sore muscles and blistered feet prevailed on the Monday walk to school following Sunday’s Walk Day along the Great River Road from Monticello to Elk River.
• A bond issue to provide funds to fund the completion of Pinewood Elementary School passed by a large margin: 348-75.
• A 21-year-old Monticello man was set to stand trial for a marijuana charge.
• A Monticello ballot question regarding planning and zoning failed despite a 106-74 vote because the measure needed to pass by 70 percent margin.
• The social event of the season was set for Saturday- the 1970 MHS junior-senior prom.
• ADS: North Central Public Service was leasing gas hime incinerators for $5 per month; “Get them now;” Pfeiffer six-packs were on sale for 95 cents at Schneider’s Recreation; The River Inn and Monti Club were planning special Mother’s Day specials; Johnson’s Department Store, Bill’s Mobil, and Fullerton Lumber were among Monticello businesses giving patrons a free patio block with each $5 purchase; Tom Wallen was announced as the new manager of Monticello Texaco.
At the Movies: “A Man Called Horse” starring Richard Harris.
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, May 4, 1995
• The School Board set a date of Oct. 2 for making a decision on a school building expansion plan.
• Monticello held its eighth annual junk amnesty day.
• Volunteer bus monitors were putting an extra set of eyes and ears on Monticello school buses.
• A plea deal was reached in the case of a 22-year-old Monticello man who was accidentally shot and killed while hunting. Singthong Rajvong of Burnsville pleaded guilty to third degree assault in the death of Chris Meyer of Monticello.
• Linda Mielke, then with Marquette Bank Monticello, was named president of the local United Way chapter.
• MHS senior John Gaffney served up a dinner theater production of “Let’s Kill the Boss” in the auditorium at Monticello High School.
• ADS: Loch Jewelers reminded us that diamonds are forever; Monticello Ford warned prom goers to “don’t wreck” one of the happiest days of a prom goer’s life; Dr. D.A. Franks, a local chiropractor, discussed the connection between your diet and your back; Simonson Lumber at 100 Chelsea Road reminded readers to “build with the best; there were big deals on big doubles at Dairy Queen.
• At the Movies: Top Dog, Circle of Friends, Village of the Damned, The Cure, Stuart Saves His Family, and Tommy Boy.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, May 6, 2010
• The Wright County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a student threatening to bring a gun to Monticello High School. An investigation found the call was an unsubstantiated rumor. However, security was placed at the school and counselors were made available to the students.
• Wright County resident Tom Emmer won the Republican nomination to run for governor of Minnesota. The nomination process had been a two-way race between Emmer and Marty Siefert of Marshall.
• It was awards night at the meeting of the Monticello School Board where juniors and seniors were honored for the year’s accomplishments.
• Monticello High School had three graduates attending the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Coloado. They were Nate and Zach Landecker and Ryan Boedeker.
• Teams from Cargill Kitchen Solutions hit the streets to clean up Monticello in a continuation of the company’s Earth Day initiatives.
• Sandy McClurg took over as director of the Monticello Help Center.
• U.S. Representative Michelle Bachmann hosted a job fair in Monticello.
• At the Movies: “Iron Man 2” was appearing on the Monster Screen at the Monticello Theater.
Compiled by Jeff Hage
