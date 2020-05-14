50 years ago:
Thursday, May 14, 1970
• A Citizens Advisory Task Force recommended to Northern States Power that Monticello be a possible site for a second NSP power plant.
• Monticello Jaycees canvassed the city while seeking signatures for a petition of support for astronauts who read passages from the Bible while orbiting the Moon in 1968.
• Bernard Kirscht, Wallace Peterson, Walter Markling, and Robert Kendall were running for two seats on the school board. Tara’s Women’s Apparel, owned by Dorothy Topel, was hosting a grand opening at its new Monticello location.
• Donald Van Lith was installed as the commander of the VFW.
• ADS: The Monticello Feed Mill now stocked a complete line of horse feed; K&B Bakery advertised that its not too early to order your graduation cake; It was the last three days of Monticello Patio Days; Vokaty’s V-Store was offering free portraits in “Living Color.” Fair’s Monticello Farm Market was advertised as the area’s largest garden center and open market.
• At the Movies: John Wayne and Rock Hudson in “The Undefeated.”
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, May 12, 1995
• The School Board, which had a building referendum fail on April 18, was preparing a survey for District residents asking “Why did you Vote the Way You Did.”
• The 49-unit Mississippi Shores senior housing development opened its doors. Janette Leerssen was the first resident to sign a lease.
• Amy Kehl and Missy Drossel were extras in the movie “Jingle All the Way” being filmed in St. Paul starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.
• 120 people took place in the WalkAmerica event despite wet weather.
• Prom drew a record turnout with 160 participants.
• ADS: The Country Grill offered a Mothers Day special of roast turkey dinner or baked ham dinner; The Monticello Shopper reached 17,101 residences; McDonalds rolled out the Arch Deluxe, a burger with a grown-up taste; • At the Movies: Quest, Twister, Fargo and Primal Fear.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, May 13, 2010
• U.S. Representative Michelle Bachmann’s four-city community forum made its way to Monticello where local business owners were highlighted by the congresswoman.
• The City of Monticello added 50 acres to Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park with proceeds from a grant the city was awarded.
• School officials appeared before the school board asking to demolish the Magic Kingdom playground.
• Monticello Middle School Principal Jeff Scherber was named Central Minnesota Secondary School “Principal of the Year.”
• Monticello eighth graders hosted a “Festival of Nations” t the school.
• Swan River students were hosting a garage sale to help with the medical bills of their beloved janitor, “Mr. Steve.”
• Two Monticello soldiers earned honors. Sgt. Jeremy Swanson was named Minnesota’s non-commissioned soldier of the year, while SPC Geoffrey Latsch was named Minnesota’s Soldier of the Year.
• At the Movies: “Robin Hood” was appearing on the Monster Screen at the Monticello Theater.
Compiled by Jeff Hage
