50 Years Ago: Thursday, May 10, 1973
• The opening of Interstate 94 was to be potentially held up because of a shortage of cement.
• Patient room rates at the Monticello-Big Lake Community Hospital increased to $51.50 per day. The previous rate was $45.
• Ralph Eichten was named manager of the city’s municipal liquor store.
• Dr. Clyde Bentzin announced plans to open a medical clinic in the former Monticello Alliance Church building.
• Construction of the new Monticello Township hall and maintenance building was taking shape.
• Cash was stolen during a break-in of Oakwood Elementary School.
• Ivonne Oporto of Bolivia was announced as the Monticello Rotary Club’s incoming foreign exchange student.
• Pinewood Elementary fourth grade teacher Margaret Strommer announced she will be retiring.
• The first residence in Sleepy Hollow, the 50-acre residential community developed by Leonard DeChene, was framed.
• Mel Walberg was inducted as the president of the Jaycees.
25 years ago: Thursday, May 14, 1998
• Marquette Bank operated two banks in town, one on Sixth Street and one on north Highway 25. The bank announced it would be tearing down the bank on Sixth Street to build a new bank. When the bank opened, the Highway 25 was sold to a Rogers developer.
• The city of Monticello and St. Henry’s Catholic Church were at odds over the construction of a potential Interstate 94 overpass.
• The demolition of the Monticello Mall was nearly completee after two weeks of work and plans remained hopeful for a November opening of Cub Foods.
• St. Henry’s Catholic Church was preparing this week to hold the ground-breaking on its new church on Seventh Street E.
• William Klein of Monticello won $25,000 in the Minnesota Lottery.
• The rural route postal building was set to open soon. The downtown post office was to remain open.
• National Nursing Home Week was being celebrated with activities at the MOnticello Big Lake Community Nursing Home.
• More than $15,000 was raised during the annual March of Dimes Walk in Monticello.
• The Wright County Board was divided on what the county’s responsibility should be in maintaining cemeteries.
10 years ago: May 14, 2013
• The Bertram Chain of Lakes Advisory Committee met, followed by a meeting of the Wright County Parks Commission, that was said to be key in shaping the future of Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park.
• The Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsman Club celebrated the 25th anniversary of its rough fish removal contest.
• The Monticello Youth Hockey Program donated $10,000 to the fire department to be spent on “wish list” items. Accepting the donation at a city council meeting were Mayor Clint Herbst and Fire Chief Steve Joerg.
• The school district held its annual art show at River City Extreme.
• Wendy’s Wiggle, Jiggle, and Jam performed for children at the Monticello Pubklic Library.
• Xcel Energy donated $20,000 to the city of Monticello for a trail and trailhead for the Great River Trailways and Trailheads Improvement project.
