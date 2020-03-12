Times Past MT

50 years ago:

Thursday, March 12, 1970

• Mrs. F.E. Ellison was named the recipient of WCCO Radio’s “Good Neighbor” award.

• Laurie Johnson won the Wright County spelling bee. She topped 18 other spellers. She moved on to represent Wright County at the Minneapolis Tribune spelling contest.

• Chas. Holthaus was elected to the Monticello Township Board on election day. Sunday liquor sales, also on the ballot, passed by a 318-266 margin. 

• David Graven, a DFL candidate for governor, met Monticello residents at Stella’s Cafe.

• Monticello Chamber members donated over $3,000 to be used to purchase new Christmas decorations.

• Rotary Clubs in Districts 595 and 598 raised over $100,000 to build an activities building at Camp Courage that will serve 800 handicapped youngsters during summer camps at the Maple Lake facility.

• Former mayor William Sandberg was appointed by the village board to serve a council member vacancy on the board.

• The Atomic Energy Commission set an April 28 hearing in Buffalo to discuss the controversial Monticello nuclear power plant 

ADS: Monticello Cleaners was ready to press your Easter best; You could save up to $3 on Super Plenamins at Crandall’s Drugs; It was Round-up Feature Days at Baker Rambler & Equipment, where new tractors, parts and implements could be had at special prices; In 1950 appliances cost more and did less. Kjellberg’s had appliances that cost less and do more.

At the Movies: Showing was “Oliver,” deemed the best movie of the year.

25 years ago:

THURSDAY, March 2, 1995

• A decision was made on the overcrowding situation in the Monticello schools. The school board voted to split sixth grade classes to Little Mountain and the middle school.

• Joan Bondus discusses the suffering she experienced after having breast implants.

• A fire gutted a barn at County 39 and Eide Avenue. The barn was a total loss and eight head of young cattle died.

• Wright County commissioners voted to secure beds for county juveniles in trouble with the law at a detention center in Anoka County.

• The school district was looking at expanding a student recognition program called, “Magic Star.”

• Ted Holker, Jr., Mark Holmes, Franklin Denn, and John McVay were on the ballot for Monticello Township supervisor. In Silver Creek, candidates were David Zylstra, Russell Nelson, and Harold Peters.

• ADS: 7.9 percent financing was available at Moon Motor Sales; To recognize March Food Shelf Month, the Monticello Athletic Club was offering savings on initiation fees with the donation of a canned food item; O.J. Simpson was the celebrity guest in Monticello Office Product’s ad, where he declares, “I didn’t do it”; The Silver Fox Inn Best Western was hiring a bartender; Rhonda’s Cafe at 154 E. Broadway had homestyle cooking.

• At the Movies: Man of the House, Outbreak, Hideaway, Just Cause. 

10 years ago:

THURSDAY, March 4, 2010

• In light of a school board decision to go out for bids for its school bus services, the Monticello City Council put its support behind Hoglund Transportation and issued a letter encouraging the school board to support local businesses whenever possible.

• For the first time in over 20 years, Monticello had a state champion in wrestling when Tyler Mergen won at the 145 weight.

• Sheila Raye Charles, daughter of Blues legend Ray Charles, attended church services at Monticello Covenent Church.

• Patti Lusti celebrated 25 years of employment with Perkins Restaurant in Monticello.

• At the Movies: On the Monster Screen: “Alice in Wonderland.”

