• The Times authored a half-page, front-page editorial taking issue with Monticello Mayor William Sanberg’s dismissing of the planning commission chairman, planning commission vice-chair, and one of the planning commission members a week prior.
• A plan for track, tennis, and physical education facilities at Monticello High School was presented to the Monticello School Board.
• Tony Onnen was named the new administrator at the Monticello-Big Lake Community Hospital. The 34-year-old Onnen came from Winsted.
• Rehearsals for “Annie Get Your Gun” were underway at Monticello High School.
• Monticello Township approved a bid of $41,748 for a new town hall and maintenance building.
• Harold Ruff was celebrating 27 years of being in business in the auto parts business in Monticello.
• Rich Davis led the Remen boys basketball team with 242 points during the 1972-73 season.
• Matman Brad Fleahman took third place at the state wrestling tournament.
25 Years Ago: March 12, 1998
• A 120-year-old home at 413 E. River Street went up in flames and was destroyed. The home was owned by Ron and Mary Hall.
• Murl Rinkenberger was back teaching math at Monticello High School after completing a recovery from cancer.
• Monticello City Council members issued a conditional use permit request for a planned unit development (PUD) that would result in the construction of a Cub Foods store on the site of the Monticello Mall.
• Wright County Attorney Wyman Nelson announced he would be retiring 26 years after first taking office.
• Wright County and Superior FCR were at odds over the future of the landfill located southwest of Monticello.
• Magic swimmers earned 16th place at State.
• With the city council approving construction of a community center a week prior, the city’s housing and redevelopment authority (HRA) approved bankrolling the center.
• In Silver Creek Township, Jerry Battis and Doug Schneider were elected to the township board.
In Monticello Township, Franklin Denn and Ted Holker were re-elected to the township board.
10 Years Ago: March 7, 2013
• The Monticello School Board voted to hold the line on fees associated with all-day kindergarten.
• Xcel Energy reported that 2,000 would be coming to Monticello for the annual outage.
• New River Medical Center’s new administrator Mary Ellen Wells had a busy first month on the job, preparing for the April 1 transition with CentraCare.
