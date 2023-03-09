Times Past MT

50 Years Ago: March 8, 1973

• The Times authored a half-page, front-page editorial taking issue with Monticello Mayor William Sanberg’s dismissing of the planning commission chairman, planning commission vice-chair, and one of the planning commission members a week prior.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times.

