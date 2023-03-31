50 Years Ago: March 29, 1973
• An early spring had brought on an onslaught of spring fires due to prevailing dry conditions.
• A legal opinion was sought from the city attorney to determine who was, and who wasn’t, on the Monticello Village planning commission after the council appointed three new members to the commission on Feb. 27, 1973.
• A branch office of Federal Savings and Loan was proposed for Monticello at 101 West Third Street.
• The Centra Sota Feed and Dairy Store reopened in a new location adjacent to Centra Sota’s feed mill.
• Plans were curtailed to install lights and a permanent fence at the Fourth Street softball field.
• Three Monticello youth were arrested in connection with thefts from a warehouse owned by Schleif’s Construction in Monticello.
Noted deaf and blind woman Helen Hayes was to speak at Trinity Lutheran Church in Monticello. Hayes was know at the time for being the only deaf and blind person to graduate from a public school system. She also gave the eulogy at Helen Keller’s funeral.
• Oakwood Elementary School held the first-ever meeting of a school student council.
25 Years Ago: April 2, 1998
• Bruce Thielen, a Monticello resident and county parks administrator for Wright County, announced he would leave his post for a similar one at the DNR.
• Monticello High School graduate Britt Miller, now a student at Gustavus Adolphus in St. Peter, share with the Times her observations of seeing a St. Peter tornado first hand.
• Hundreds of trees were laid flat in a serve storm in 1997. Now almost a year later, “Project Take Pride” was going to result in the planting of hundreds of trees on Earth Day.
• The local March food drives were a big success.
• The largest celebration of school music Monticello has ever seen was at the Monti-palozza, which featured 1,200 student musicians.
• The newly-remodeled Perkins Restaurant reopened with a fresh new look featuring a bakery.
•Work began on Monticello’s auxiliary post office building. That building is Monticello’s present-day post office building.
• John Ziebarth joined Monticello-Big Lake Community Hospital as its new anesthetist. He worked with Ralph Kiffmeyer.
10 Years Ago: March 28, 2013
• The Monticello-based 257th Military Police Company of the Minnesota National Guard was preparing for a homecoming after deployment to Afghanistan. The unit was at Fort Bliss for 10 days and expected to return to Monticello in a week.
• The city approved an agreement with a non-profit for a mountain bike trail in Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park.
• New Life Medical Center- the former Monticello Big Lake Community Hospital- was days away from an affiliation change with CentraCare to become CentraCare Monticello.
• Monticello’s city engineer, Bruce Westby, announced he would be taking a similar position in Ramsey.
