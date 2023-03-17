Times Past: A Look back at Monticello History (March 16, 2023)

50 Years Ago: March 15, 1973
• The board of directors of the Big Lake-Monticello Community Hospital approved a policy prohibiting abortions at the local hospital.
• A conditional use permit was approved by the village council that cleared the way for construction of the Thunderbird Mall at Highway 25 and Interstate 94.
• A vehicle struck the railroad crossing signal on the south side of Highway 25, mangling and destroying the sign.
• Monticello Township’s revenue sharing funds were earmarked for the construction of a new town hall.
• Sheriff Darrell Wolff reported than an escapee from the Wright County Jail turned himself in to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.
• The local American Legion held a birthday party recognizing the 54th anniversary of the organization. There were 75 members of the Legion and Legion Auxiliary in attendance.
• Douglas Dahlheimer was stationed at Gelnhausen, Germany.
25 Years Ago: March 19, 1998
• Joel Przybilla led the Magic boys basketball team to a 52-47 win over Rocori in the first round of the state basketball tournament at Hallenback Hall on the campus of St. Cloud State University.
• Norwest Bank announced it had purchased the First National Bank in Monticello. In 1998, Norwest merged with Wells Fargo and since that time the Monticello bank has operated under the Wells Fargo name.
• The Monticello School Board voted to contract with Charlotte, North Carolina-based Chartwells to be the district’s first private contractor for the providing of school meals.
• The board of the Big Lake Monticello Community Hospital set April 9 as the date for the groundbreaking of a $12.9 million expansion.
• Wendy’s Restaurant in Monticello closed its doors. The restaurant was located on the service road just west of Monticello Ford- which is now West Metro.
• Maus Foods donated $2250 to each of Monticello’s elementary schools.
10 Years Ago: March 14, 2013
• An online company called CapitalGrip launched a fundraising effort to help raise money for Monticello’s swan community.
• A mountain bike trail was proposed with the Bertram Chain of Lakes system.
• New River Medical Center scheduled a community meeting for March 21 to formally discuss the upcoming affiliation with CentraCare.
• Use of the helipad at the Monticello hospital was restricted to daylight hours due to obstructive lighting concerns aired by MnDOT.
Editor
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.
