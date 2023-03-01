50 years ago
Thursday, March 1, 1973
• A heavy deer kill on Highway 152 was puzzling conservation officers. Fifteen dead deer were picked up between Monticello and Enfield in February.
• The village council replaced three members of the planning commission who’s terms had expired with new appointments.
• A feasibility study on downtown parking was denied by the village council due to the $500 to $600 cost of the study.
• A zoning request by developers of the proposed Thunderbird Mall was denied by the village planning commission. Said planning commission chairman Larry Flake, “I see nothing about the proposed mall that will enhance our community.”
• Monticello insurance agent Marvin Kramer of the Wright-Sherburne Farm Bureau Insurance Agency was named to the 1973 Royal Court of Honor, the company’s highest honor.
• About 85 government and school district leaders from around the region attended a disaster preparedness conference in the auditorium of Monticello High School.
• Mrs. Janette Leerssen retired after 19 years in the hardware business, selling Monticello Coast to Coast Hardware to her son-in-law Alvin Larson.
• Monticello juniors and seniors visited the Betty Crocker Kitchens of the World at General Mills headquarters . The students toured seven test kitchens.
25 years ago
Thursday, March 5, 1998
• Big Lake’s Ken Halverson returned from Orlando where he competed in the Pillsbury Bake-Off.
• Under the watchful eye of a standing-room only crowd, the Monticello City Council approved building the Monticello Community Center.
• The school board unveiled $1.1 million in budget cuts- including many school district support staff. The cuts were to get board scrutiny with a decision on cuts due my April at the latest.
• The Magic boys basketball and Joel Przybilla team played Totino Grace and Darius Lane in a battle of future pro basketball players for the North Suburban Conference championship. An overflow crowd watched the game on closed circuit television.
10 years ago
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2013
•The Monticello City Council approved reinstating a step system for determining the pay rates of city employees.
• An art program at the Monticello Public Library featured robots.
• The Wright County Department of Hyman Services was bracing for a potential employee strike.
• Todd and Janel Swanson retook ownership of their former Monticello health club, which they sold in 2005.
• The Monticello Rotary Club stated up a teen-based Interact Club at Monticello High School. There were 40 members of the club.
• The North Wright County Riverhawks girls hockey team earned its first win at the state high school hockey tournament.
