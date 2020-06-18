50 years ago:
Thursday, June 18, 1970
• A group of Monticello choir students were among a regional group of singers on a 35-day tour of Europe that included Vienna, Austria; Salzburg, Austria; Florence, Italy; Einsiedeln, Switzerland; Paris, France and South Woodford, England.
• Summer school was ready to kick off on June 15.
• Denise DeLong was selected to attend the American Legion Auxiliary’s Gil State program at the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul.
• Bess Kaz retired as food service director at the Monticello Schools. She was honored with a retirement tea.
• Lloyd Grossnickle was selected as District Legion Commander.
• Barbara Klein and Janet Nelson of Monticello represented Wright County as two of its three dairy princesses and were candidates to be named Princess Kay of the Milky Way.
• The Jaycees were hosting a B.B. gun tournament on the morning of June 13 and a bike rodeo in the afternoon.
• Forty-five 4-Hers from Silver Creek headed off by bus for Itasca State Park to be honored as the state’s Minnesota Conservation Club of the Year.
ADS; Wright County State Bank was celebrating June Dairy Month with free milk and cookies served in its lobby for two weeks; It was Peanut Days at the Wayside Inn with free all-you-can-eat peanuts; Vokaty’s V Store had on sale 24 regular-sized candy bars for 76 cents; Klimmeks Home Furnishings had specials on Samsonite luggage for fathers day; Baker Equipment had for sale the new Hay-King, billed as the toughest haymaker built.
AT THE MOVIES: The Castaways featuring Haley Mills and Maurice Chevalier.
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, June 15, 1995
• Monticello High School gave out 186 diplomas on graduation night at the school.
• The school district was reviewing the tax implications of the building plans on the table.
• Sen. Paul Wellstone toured the Wright County compost site as a guest of County Commissioner Pat Sawatzke.
• Wright County deputies Jim Hudek and Ed Shuman were honored with the county’s first-ever “Depity of the Year” award.
• Ground was broken on the first home in the new River Mill development in Monticello. The home was to be built as a benefit for the Jacob Wetterling Foundation. Patty and Jerry Wetterling were on hand for the groundbreaking.
• Travis Johnson of Monticello was drafted by the Minnesota Twins.
• MHS graduates were presented $38,000 in scholarship money on graduation night.
• Reporter Jake Krob was spending the summer in Monticello writing for the Times after a January internship. He attended Buena Vista College in Strorm Lake, Iowa and resided with Bill and Virginia Lee for the summer.
ADS: Timothy’s Restaurant at Riverwood was serving a Father’s Day fish special, They were getting ready for Fathers Day at the Monticello Mall, with a collectors car show; Larson’s Ace Hardware was having its grand opening at 212 West Third Street; Prime Rib and baked ham were on the Fathers Day buffet at the Monte Club.
AT THE MOVIES: Showing at the Monticello Theater were: Casper, While You Were Sleeping, Congo, and Die Hard 3.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, June 17, 2010
• More than 290 students graduated from Monticello High School.
• Former MHS counselor Jim Lindberg was named Monticello’s Citizen of the Year.
• Business pioneer Milton Olson passed away at the age of 79. Olson founded Olson & Sons Electric in Monticello and met the community’s electrical needs for more than 50 years. A member of the VFW, Legion, and Masons, Olson also loved music and performing for local senior citizens.
• Pat Gates was recognized for 35 of service to the school district at a district awards banquet.
• Denver Bierman and his Mile High Orchestra were to perform at Riverside Church.
• The Monticello Polecats started the season with big wins over Buffalo and Rockford.
• New River Medical Center’s bike rodeo and helmet sale was set for the weekend.
• At the Movies: On the Monster Screen at the Monticello Theater: “Karate Kid”.
Compiled by Jeff Hage
