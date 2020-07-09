50 years ago:
Thursday, July 9, 1970
• The Monticello School Board, at its monthly meeting, approved forming a parent committee on family life education.
• Northwest Airlines put the new Boeing 747 into service, and Joe Osowski of Monticello was a captain on one of the new planes.
• Crops in the Monticello area were looking good, but rain was needed.
• Merle Anderson of Monticello was named an all-state commander of the VFW.
• The offices of Kjellberg’s Mobile Home Sales was ransacked during a burglary in which $200 was taken.
• After just two years of painting, Monticello 17-year-old Randy Arnold had won two awards for his craft and sold three paintings.
• Stokes Marine was broken into for the second time in two weeks. A small amount of cash was stolen.
ADS; Bill & Dean’s Bar in Silver Creek Township was celebrating its grand opening with free beer; River Terrace was selling family passes to its swimming pool for $30 for the season; The Monticello Jaycees was bringing to town Donkey Ball; Bar-B-Cue Ribs were the Monday special at the Wayside Inn at $1.50 per plate’ Vokaty’s V Store had a portrait photographer coming to the store shooting 8x10 portraits for 99 cents.
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, July 6, 1995
• Opal Stokes was honored as Monticello’s citizen of the year.
• It was River Fest week, and a veteran’s memorial was to be dedicated in Ellison Park as part of the event’s festivities.
• A flower show debuted as one of River Fest’s new community events.
• Arlene McIntire retired after 35 years as a teller at the First National Bank of Monticello.
• A St. Cloud man was killed by a lightning strike while playing a round of golf on a course in Clearwater.
• The International Conference on Low Volume Roads was held at the MnROAD site east of Monticello
• John Bell of Monticello took first place in the racquetball competition at the Star of the North games.
• The Monticello Fire Department rolled out its new, $226,000 pumper truck.
• The Cardinal Hills V subdivision was opening with homes starting in the $80,000s.
ADS: Brad Becker was the branch manager of Liberty Bank in Monticello; The Country Grill had breakfast specials starting at $1.90; Tom Thumb was having its Summer Splash sale; The Monticello Times was giving away two tickets to a Minnesota Twins game in a drawing with a subscription to the newspaper.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, JuLY 8, 2010
• It was time to get River-Festive with Monticello’s summer festival.
• School district students scored 77.3 percent in reading on the MCA-II tests and 67.2 in math.
• A fire broke out at Hallmark and Radio Shack, located in the space between Cub Foods and what is now Runnings. The fire was determined to be electrical in nature. The fire resulted in both businesses closing, but both had plans to reopen.
• Longtime Monticello fire chief, businessman, and public works director Ronald “Red” Michaelis died on July 4 surrounded by family and friends after a battle with cancer.
• 11-yearold Monticello resident Wyatt Erickson earned his pilot’s license.
• Alison Belde of Monticello returned home from a year in South Africa where she participated in a Rotary International student exchange program.
• It was announced that Walgreens was coming to Monticello, on the site of the former Monticello Theater and Monticello Workforce Center at the corner of Highway 25 and Broadway.
