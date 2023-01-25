• Dr. John Kasper was presented a plaque as he left his position as president of the Monticello Chamber of Commewrce. Gene Walters was the incoming president.
• Monticello joined the nation in mourning the loss of former President Lyndon B. Johnson.
• Minnesota attorney general Warren Spannaus was preparing to intrroduce gun regulation legislation, which prompted Lee Hartfield of Lee’s Sports Shop and John Holker, who recently became a gun dealer, voiced their opposition to the proposed legislation.
• The laying of concrete block had begun on the new facility of the Monticello Times on River Street.
• Jim Figenshau of the Figs-It-Shop, hosted a furniture repair clinic that featured an expert in paint removing. The event attracted 85 people.
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, Jan. 22, 1998
• The Minnesota DNR announced that the future management of Missippi River corridor through Monticello would be explored during the next year- including the potential establishment of a river walk.
• Many people filled Little Mountain Elementary School for a presentation of the building of a community center in Monticello. Because of questions from those attending, the presentation took more than 2 1/2 hours.
• At the community center public meeting, it was announced the proposed cost decreased from $10.5 million to $9.4 million due in large part to a reduction in land costs, developers said.
• A new civic committee was formed that would be the host organization of River Fest.
• Monticello firefighters held a live burning drill at the Alfred Witschen farm off of Armitrage Road in Silver Creek Township.
•Author Barbara Knutson completed a two-day residency at Pinewood Elementary School.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, JAN. 24, 2013
• New River Medical Center CEO Marshall Smith tendered his resignation. Mary Ellen Wells was named his replacement on an interim basis.
• The school board voted to allow parents to pay school fees like lunches and activity fees with credit cards for the first time.
• There were seven entrants in the Monticello Senior Center’s annual chili cook-off.
