50 years ago:
Thursday, Jan. 18, 1973
• Howard Gilham was re-elected president of the Monticello-Big Lake Community Hospital board of directors. Alvin Beaudry, Gladys Brown and Dennis Cassano were sworn in as new members.
• Rehearsals began for the Monticello High School musical: Annie Get Your Gun.
• It was shared at the Annual Meeting of the Wright County State Bank that the bank’s assets reached $10.85 million.
• The removal of trees with Dutch Elm disease was underway in Montisippi County Park by members of the Wright-Meeker Community Action Council.
• The Lundstrom Team of Sisseton, South Dakota were preparing to bring its gospel music to Monticello. Two years prior, the singers played seven consecutive nights in Monticello with an estimated 5,000 people seeing their performances.
• Bridge Water Telephone moved into its news offices on Highway 25 in Monticello- across the street from Oakwood School. Jim Merriam was the general manager.
• Burglars got $180 from Mabel’s Corner Bar in Silver Creek.
• Rev. and Mrs. D.J. Augustine and family were honored with a fellowship at Trinity Lutheran Church. The family was moving to Sandstone to serve a church in that community.
• Lynette Rosnow was teaching abroad in Germany through a program offered through St. Cloud State University.
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, Jan. 15, 1998
• The City of Monticello and Monticello Township received a continuance of a deadline to reach an agreement on the annexation of nine properties into the city.
• A public hearing was scheduled to unveil to schematic plans for a proposed Monticello Civic Center on Walnut Street and Sixth Street West.
• The Monticello Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) approved changes to a TIF district within the city that could result in Barry Fluth being able to redevelop the Monticello Mall into a location for Cub Foods.
• Kermit Benson announced he will be retiring as principal of Monticello Middle School. He was in Monticello 25 years and pioneered the concept of districts having middle schools as opposed to junior highs.
• The school district was beginning the process of cutting its upcoming budget and “everything” was on the table.
• Plans for a major rennovation of the Monticello-Big Lake Community Hosital got a big boost when the hospital district board voted to sell $12.6 million in bonds to finance the project.
• It was announced by the American Medical Doctors’ Association that Dr. Matthew Smorstok of Monticello would be honored in March for his service to the Monticello Big Lake Community Nursing Home where Smorstok served as medical director.
• Pinewood Elementary School lost one of its rays of sunshine with the death of second grade teacher Diane Bugbee. The teacher died of cancer.
• Longtime Monticello Township farmer Theodore Holker died at Buffalo Hospital due to heart complications.
• The Monticello City Council, at its first meeting of the new year, voted to put the city on the World Wide Web. The Monticello Times was hired to create and maintain the city’s new website.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, JAN. 17, 2013
• Carter Michels found the Frostbite Challenge medallion following the third clue. It was under the flag pole in Ellison Park.
• Mayor Clint Herbst and councilors Tom Perrault and Glen Posusta were sworn in to the Monticello City Council.
• Anne Dockendorf and Levi Biasco were named Monticello High School’s ExCEL award winners.
• Members of Monticello High School’s boys basketball team visited Pinewood Elementary School where they read to Pinewood students.
• The Monticello High School musical program performed its fall musical “A Christmas Carol” before members of the Hennepin Theatre Truct Fund, which chose the high school theater program as one of the 56 best in Minnesota.
