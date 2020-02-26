50 years ago:
Thursday, Feb. 26, 1970
• Monticello was shocked and saddened with the accident of two young, married Monticello men. One died in an automobile crass while the other was severely injured in an industrial accident.
• Centra Sota Dairy Association was considering selling its Monticello plant to Twin City Milk Producers Association. There have been three informational meetings to date.
• Laurie Johnson won the Monticello Spelling Bee. She moves on to compete in the Wright County Speeling Bee.
• Marty and Mae Kjellberg returned home from a trip “down under” to Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti, Fiji and finally, Hawaii.
• Monticello native Harlan Sample was a security guard at the Stillwater prison where a prison break was attempted.
ADS: Jelly rolls were 49 cents each at the K&B Bakery. A 1965 Mustand could be had for $1,095 at Monticello Ford. A mid-weight sport coat was on sale for $34.50 at Johnson’s Department Store. The Sunday smorgasbord was $2.25 at the Monti Club.
At the Movies: Rock Hudson and Claudia Cardinale in “A Fine Pair.”
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, FEB. 30, 1995
• Three options have emerged for the overcrowding being experienced at the middle school. Splitting six grade classes between Pinewood and the middle school, moving kindergarteners to Pinewood and having all sixth graders at Little Mountain, or moving all kindergartners to Pinewood, moving some sixth graders to Little Mountain, and moving Pinewood sixth graders to the middle school.
• Seven sled dogs were on hand to at Little Mountain Elementary School to give students a first-hand look at the sport.
The City and Monticello Township agreed to the annexation of Gould Brothers Chevrolet and D&D Bus Service with the understanding that the township would get taxes for three years.
• Plans for a 48-unit senior living complex in monticello were moving ahead.
• Vonco threatened to take Sherburne County to court if the county proceeded with plans to shut down the Vonco facility across in the river.
• Monticello realator Ruth Ladd was serving as a reading mentor, helping people in the area improve their reading skills.
• A pair in a brown Thunderbird stole 12 packs of beer while being unloaded from a delivery truck at Hi-Way Liquors.
• On Feb. 24, deputies observed a man floating down the Mississippi River near Ellison Park in Monticello.
• ADS:Lordy! Lordy! Fred Culp was turning 40!; the Amadeus Chamber Symphony was performing at the high school auditorium; The Monticello Rotary Club was holding its annual fish fry at Pinewood Elementary School; McDonalds of Monticello was hiring all shifts at $5 per hour.
• At the Movies: Man of the House, Boys on the Side, Hideaway, Just Cause.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, Feb. 25, 2010
• During World War II, the Monticello area was home to one of just 17 glider pilot schools in the nation at the former Monticello Field located immediately across the Mississippi River in Big Lake Township.. The school’s first sergeant, Sgt. Leonard J. Stevens, gave the local American Legion artifacts from a glider pilot to put on display.
• Plans for a proposed sidewalk along West River Street were scrapped.
• Employees of Home Depot held a benefit to help a co-worker suffering from seizures.
• Rep. Michelle Bachmann nominated Monticello’s Nathan Holthaus for an appointment to one of the United States’ service academies.
• There was no funding for Bertram Chain of Lakes Park in the state bonding bill.
• A spaghetti dinner fundraiser was held at the American Legion for MHS sophomore Jordan Davis, who was battling stage IV cancer.
• Rep. Mary Kiffmeyer of Big Lake hosted a small business roundtable.
• At the Movies: Blind Side, Avatar, Alvin and the Chipmunks, Tooth Fairy, Edge of Darkness, When in Rome, Valentines Day, Wolfman, Percy Jackson’s Lightning Thief, The Crazies, Cop Out, and Shutter Island on the Monster Screen.
Compiled by Jeff Hage
