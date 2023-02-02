• Larry Flake was named chairman of the Monticello Village Planning Commission.
• The new home of the Monticello Dental Group was being built just west of the hospital. The clinic would ber home to doctors Phillip White, C.D. Bauer, and C.W. Erlandson.
• The village board voted to issue $5 million in bonds to help Northern States Power (NSP) finance pollution control equipment at the nuclear power plant.
• Monticello High School senior Pat Holthaus was the recipient of two major awards in one week. She won the Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow award, followed by winning the Wright County 4-H speaking award.
• The mercury topped 50 degrees on the thermometer outside the Wright County State Bank in Monticello.
• Monticello native Monte Reese was a captain with the Minneapolis Fire Department.
• A solid sports calendar was keeping Monticello High School athletic director Dick Frie busy.
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, Jan. 29, 1998
• City of Monticello and Monticello Township officials met with their attorneys as an agreement on Monticello’s annexation of nine township properties began to take shape.
• The Minnesota National Guard gathered at Lake Maria State Park where the unit practiced winter combat skills using skis and snowshoes.
• A new electronic sign on Interstate I-94 at Monticello was erected to alert drivers of winter dangers.
• Franklin Denn filed for reelection to his seat on the Monticello Township Board. He had no challengers. No one filed for Ted Holker’s seat. Holker was not seeking reelection.
• Feedlot discussions were nearing a point of coming to a head in Wright County.
• The City Council sold a city-owned lot between I-94 and Golf Course Road to Freedom Development for the building of 36 rental townhomes and 42 for-sale townhomes.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, JAN. 31, 2013
• The city council approved a $210,000 expenditure for FiberNet to fund new equipment. The money was to be taken from cable franchise fees.
• Eleven Monticello Boy Scouts achieved the rank of Eagle Scout- a large number for the year.
• MnDOT approved a $9 million project to add a lane to I-94 between County 18 and Highway 25 at Monticello.
• Monticello standout athlete Birk Olson committed to play football at Princeton University.
