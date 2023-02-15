50 years ago: Thursday, Feb. 15, 1973
• The Monticello-Big Lake Hospital Board held a lengthy discussion on what its policy should be on abortions. The discussion was held between 12 a.m. and 12:45 a.m. After consulting with its attorney, the board made no decision on the matter.
• At a Feb. 8 Red Cross Blood Drive, 121 people donated 92 pints of blood.
• The Monticello Rotary Club was hosting foreign exchange student Carlos Dormond from Costa Rica. Carlos was in the news because he was taking a six-month course in computer training at Brown Institute in Minneapolis. The Leo Bakers family was Carlos’ host family.
• The Monticello nuclear power plant was preparing to cease operations for two months for refueling purposes.
• Clinton Gould, founder of Gould Bros. Chevrolet, passed away at Monticello-Big Lake Hospital at the age of 79. He purchased the Chevrolet garage in Monticello in 1922 with partner Oscar Swanson.
• The Downtown Development Committee was to present to the Chamber of Commerce a plan for increasing the number of parking spaces in downtown Monticello.
• Monticello hosted 400 people at a meeting of the Mid-American Dairyman, Inc.
• The Village of Monticello entered into an agreement with Northern States Power (NSP) that would result in the issuing of $5 million in bonds to help finance a pollution control system at the nuclear power plant.
• The Village entered into an agreement with Yonak Sanitation for twice-weekly garbage pick-up for village residents. Cost to the village: $900 per month.
25 years ago: Thursday, Feb. 19, 1998
• The community center task force continued working on plans for the proposed community center/National Guard Armory. A special council meeting was set for March 2 to possibly vote on building the center.
• Mary and Bob Burzinski and Kevin and Nora Job banded together to push for seat belts on school buses. The Burzinski’s daughter was killed in local crash of a school bus. The Jobs’ daughter was seriously injured.
• Expansion of Mississippi Shores hit a snag. A $4.2 million addition was in trouble after a sale price for land earmarked for the expansion could not be reached with property owner John Bondus. Discussions were to continue.
• Hospital directors were upset over a charge from the city for part of Hart Boulevard the city was vacatng. The Hospital wants the land for a building project.
• Monticello High School basketball player Joel Przybilla was named a semi-finalist for the McDonald’s All-American Team.
• John Tawrdy Michelle Johnson had a most unusual wedding- a medieval wedding. John Tawrdy had proposed to Johnson on horseback dressed in a knight’s suit of armor. They followed up the proposal with a wedding in the middle of 90 acres in Monticello Township Guests rode to the site on a coach bus. There was a bonfire at the wedding site. The bride and groom- and the wedding party as well, were dressed in period costumes.
10 years ago
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2013
• With program fees higher than most in the area, the Monticello School Board debated rates for all-day kindergarten.
• Xcel Energy received approval from the city in the form of a zoning request approval, to continue using the former Denny Hecker Monticello Dodge building for offices, a training center , conference space and computer lab.
• The Monticello City Council approved permits for the building of the Dollar Tree store near Walmart.
• Danielle and Kelly Gau signed letters of intent to play soccer at the University
