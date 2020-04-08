50 years ago:
Thursday, APRIL 9, 1970
• Local attorney Gary Pringle received the DFL endorsement to run for the District 13B state representative seat.
• Monticello American Legion Commander Jerry Barthel issued commendations to Monticello Police Chief Art McIntire and Offer Berlyn Birkholtz for a job well done.
• The board of directors of the Monticello Senior Citizens Club was seeking a new lounge director after the retirement of Mrs. Hilda Wingert.
• The fire whistle at 10 a.m. Saturday morning summoned Monticello volunteer firefighters to their first grass fire of the spring season.
ADS: It was three big days of savings at Kjellbergs in Monticello, which was celebrating 30 years as a Frigidare dealer; Monticello Ford had a used 1964 Chevy Impala 6-passenger wagon on sale for $585; Dick Herr of the Monticello Agency’s tip of the week: copper screening for windows and porches costs more but will outlast iron.
At the Movies: “The Comic” starring Dick Van Dyke and Michelle Lee.
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, APRIL 6, 1995
• The School District was looking at building options. On the table for discussion was a $17 million plan for expanding the middle school and a $41 million plan to build a new high school.
• A grandmother’s bottle of ipecac syrup helped save the life of a choking granddaughter.
• The School District approved a 1995-96 calendar that included an earlier summer vacation but less vacation time during the regular school year.
• An inmate at the Wright County Jail died as a result of a hanging.
• The Monticello United Way made donations of more than $80,000 as part of its annual campaign.
• Buffalo Bituminous was seeking permission to establish a gravel pit at Monticello.
• The Monticello Lions completed its annual food drive by collecting 3,100 pounds of food from patrons at Maus Foods.
• After 13 years of searching, Glennis Pahlmann of Eugene, Oregon was finally able to find her birth mother- in the Monticello, area.
• ADS: The Country Grill at Highway 25 and I-94 was hiring line cooks, servers, and hosts staff; Little Mountain Feed at 415 Linn Street was in the midst of a pet food sale; “When was your last physical?” asked an ad from the Monticello Clinic; The Monticello Times had a new business division called Newcomer Calls and 20-year Monti resident Jyeton Drayna welcomed new residents to town.
• At the Movies: Major Payne, A Goofy Movie, Bad Boys and Outbreak.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, APRIL 8, 2010
• Teacher cuts were announced as the school district worked to meet $945,000 in necessary budget cuts.
• A home in Silver Creek Township was consumed by fire. The residents and pets were OK.
• The Bertram Lakes Advisory Committee were to host an open house to discuss the phasing in of land parcels purchased from the YMCA.
• A Monticello woman struck and killed an 88-year-old man who was crossing County Road 19 in St. Michael.
• Lake Maria State Park was hosting its first ever Fun Day.
• Joe Hagerty of St. Michael, the chief deputy with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, announced he would run for sheriff.
• At the Movies: Date Night was appearing on the Monster Screen at the Monticello Theater.
Compiled by Jeff Hage
