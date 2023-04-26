50 Years Ago: April 26, 1973
• Monticello’s David Hanson was presented with the highest honor in scouting: the Boy Scout Eagle Award.
• Village Administrator Kevin LaFrance said the village was experiencing 7-8 compliants each week of dogs running at large.
• Hjellberg’s Furiture went out of business. Owned by Marty Kjellberg, the store was on Monticello’s main street for over 40 years.
• The village council met to discuss how it could combat the increasing vandalism in Monticello’s parks.
• The Monticello Jaycees participated in Honey Sunday, a statewide event to raise funds for the disabled.
• Wallace Peterson and Bernard Kirscht filed for Monticello School Board.
• The Redmen 9 routed Rockford 15-0 in Wright County Conference baseball.
25 Years Ago: April 30, 1988
• Northern States Power planted trees in yards of willing Monticello residents to commemorate Earth Day.
• The Monticello City County approved the creation of a new zoning district: a Central Community District.
• Construction wasn’t set to begin on the Monticello Community Center for about few months, but residents were offered an opporunity to tour the community center site.
• Lake Maria hosted its sixth annual “March for Parks.”
• Monticello’s Joel Przybilla was named to the All-USA basketball team.
• More than 450 people from 35 states came to work at the Monticello Nuclear Power Plant for its biannual shortage.
• Kim and Kirk Kjellberg opened “Our Backyard” landscape center at the site of the former Chelsea Farms.
• Jones Intercable was to begin broadcasting Monticello city council meetings on channel 12.
• The Jala Peno Grille was open in the Cedar Center Mall.
10 Years Ago: April 25, 2013
• WSB & Associates made a pitch to the city council to provide economic development service to the city.
• Dates, jicama, mushrooms and more were on menus in Monticello elementary schools as students learned about fruits and vegetables.
• Hannah Monhardt, 11 of Monticello, was competing in the national American Miss pageant program.
• The Monticello City Council ordered the West Seventh Street improvement project. The project was to go from County Road 39 to Elm Street.
• A late spring resulted in the latest opening at the Monticello Country Club in 24 years.
Editor
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.
