50 years ago:
Thursday, APRIL 23, 1970
• Monticello High School students Jim Stumbo and Danny Grossnickle attended Rotary International’s Model United Nations Assembly held in Winnipeg. The two Monticello students represented Chile at the mock United Nations conference.
• Monticello Township residents headed to the polls to vote on building and zoning regulations.
• The Monticello Fire Department responded to three fires during the week> The first was behind Pinewood Elementary School that destroyed many seedlings; Second was the Bob Sauer residence near Enfield where flames were shooting 300 feet into the air. Finally, firefighters were dispatched to Johnson’s Department Store where a Volkswagon microbus parked in front of the store was on fire.
• Plans for a comprehensive summer school program that could accommodate all students was under consideration by the school board.
• May 3 was designated as Walk Day in Monticello. It was scheduled to be a day to walk down the Great River Road.
• Monticello High School graduate Rick Smedstad, a student at Phoenix Junior College, met Arizona Governor Jack Williams.
• Mr. and Mrs. Kent Kjellberg were picture attending the Mobile Home Association’s national convention in Washington, D.C.
ADS: You could get a gas grill-gas light combination for $5 per month on your North Central Public Service gas bill; It was Spring Bargain Days at Johnson’s Department Store; Tom Chock of Tom’s Light Excavating was reading for your garden tilling and yard grading; River Inn was taking reservations for its members-only Hawaiian Luau; The St. Michael Ballroom was hosting the Dahlheimer-Eichner wedding dance with music by the Cardinals.
At the Movies: “The Reivers” starring Steve McQueen
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, APRIL 20, 1995
• Judy Chayer of the Minnesota Academic Excellence Foundation met with the school board to discuss growth issues being experienced by the District.
• The Monticello-Big Lake Community Hospital recorded its busiest month in the history of the hospital in March, 1995.
• Lake Maria State Park held its 3rd Annual March for Parks as a fundraiser for the local state park.
• A special meeting was schedule for later in the week to determine the future of the Miss Monticello program as committee members were looking for relief in the operation of the program.
• Megan Rose Pachan was the first baby born in the new OB ward at the hospital.
• First graders at Little Mountain Elementary School went back in time with their musical presentation and hosted a “hop.”
• Ruff’s Auto Parts was ranked as one of the 10 best salvage yards in the state by the Minnesota Poluution Control Agency.
• The Riverstreet Station Antique Mall opened at Highway 25 and River Street in the former Northwest Clinic Building.
• Monticello became one of only two cities in Minnesota to crack the $5 mark in lottery ticket sales since the 1990 inception of the lottery.
• ADS: Dairy Queen rolled out the Treatza Pizza- with a crust made of fudge, a base of soft-serve, and toppings such as bananas, strawberries, and M&Ms; Free ear piercings were offered at Loch Jewelers with purchase of 14 Kt gold earrings; Rivercrest Christian School was having its annual auction; Mens and womens golf leagues were gearing up at Silver Springs Golf Club.
• At the Movies: Jury Duty, A Goofy Movie, Bad Boys and Tommy Boy.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, APRIL 22, 2010
• Former coach and county probation officer Todd Gau entered a guilty plea of 5th degree criminal sexual conduct. He was charged with 4th degree criminal sexual conduct after being accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a player. He was a soccer coach and an assistant basketball coach at MHS.
• A woman drove a Dodge Stratus into the Mississippi River along County Road 39. She was pulled from the semi-submerged vehicle by two passers-by.
• Resurrection Church began a new community garden project.
• The Minnesota DNR reported there had been sightings of cougars in both Monticello and Big Lake.
• At the Movies: “The Back-up Plan” was appearing on the Monster Screen at the Monticello Theater.
Compiled by Jeff Hage
