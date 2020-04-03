50 years ago:
Thursday, APRIL 2, 1970
• Trinity Lutheran Church held a mortgage-burning celebration and also honored the charter members of its church.
• A teen from Sweden, Kenneth Sanden, was announced as the inbound exchange student of the Monticello Rotary Club.
• Two teens ages 15 and 14 were arrested in connection with the break-in of Monticello Texaco. The teens planned a break-in of the station, entering during open hours and unlocking a back door. They returned after hours and stole $81 from a cash box.
• The first-ever Monticello Easter egg hunt was held on a chilly Saturday morning in Ellison Park. Seventeen children won $1 merchandise certificates from Monticello merchants.
• Ken and Betty Tvedt of K&B Bakery completed a 10-week course in cake decorating at the Anoka Vo-Tech.
• Of interest to the local community was an upcoming April 10 hearing to discuss new regulations for the sales of potatoes.
ADS: Lindenfelser Farm Fresh Meats, owned by Albert Lindenfelser, had a special on corn-fed beef: Sides, 59 cents; fronts 52 cents; and hinds, 69 cents. Crandall’s Rexall Drug was having a 1 cent sale. Bill’s Mobil Service was giving away free steak knives with two coupons given at the store. The Scramblers were the Saturday night entertainment at the River Inn. Seed pick-up day was approaching at Centra-Sota. The Monte Club: High in the Sky at Monticello.
At the Movies: “80 Steps to Jonah.”
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, March 30, 1995
• A year-long study by the Monticello Police Commission was released and showed that Monticello was getting an even better deal than the commission thought by contracting with Wright County for police services.
• The Monticello High School made its first appearance in the state basketball tournament. The boys lost their first game 55-47 to Duluth East.
• A fire burned six hours and destroyed a home owned by Dennis Sorenson, located east of Monticello on County Road 39 near the Riverwood Metro Business Resort.
• The Mountain Top Christian Book Store on West Broadway celebrated new owners Jim and Debbie Ebner.
• The Monticello Clinic hosted an open house to celebrate its reorganization and remodeling. More than 150 people attended the event.
• The Monticello City Council voted to create what staff called a “major thoroughfare” by extending School Boulevard from Fallon Avenue near Little Mountain Elementary School to Highway 25.
• Several Monticello churches banded together for a 30-hour famine event and to support missionary work in Africa.
• ADS: The Country Grill at Highway 25 and I-94 was hiring line cooks, servers, and hosts staff; Little Mountain Feed at 415 Linn Street was in the midst of a pet food sale; “When was your last physical?” asked an ad from the Monticello Clinic; The Monticello Times had a new business division called Newcomer Calls and 20-year Monti resident Jyeton Drayna welcomed new residents to town.
• At the Movies: Major Payne, Tall Tale, Nobody’s Fool, and Outbreak.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, APRIL 1, 2010
• A paradigm shift was happening in the world of Monticello retail as mom and pop stores were being replaced on the local landscape by national franchises and their destination stores.
• Wright County Sheriff Gary Miller announced his retirement.
• Faith Lutheran Church in Silver Creek Township announced it would be leaving the ELCA.
• A brush fire set in a fort behind apartments on Seventh Street smoked up Monticello. The fire spread quickly from behind the apartments to the railroad tracks.
• New River Medical Center’s emergency department received the coveted Level IV status.
• Crostini Grille announced the West Broadway Street restaurant was closing after seven years. Beef O’Brady’s is now located in the fromer Crostini site.
• At the Movies: Alice in Wonderland, Shutter Island, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Bounty Hunter, How to Train Your Dragon, Hot Tube Time Machine, Clash of the Titans, Why Did I get Married Too, Ghost Writer, The Last Song and Date Night.
Compiled by Jeff Hage
