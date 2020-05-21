50 years ago:
Thursday, May 21, 1970
• James Stumbo was the class valedictorian and Bradley Phillips was the class salutatorian.
• A dense fire broke out at Ruff’s Auto Parts in a pile of tires. The fire was ruled accidental.
• 1,300 cards were sent out to Monticello residents asking their opinion on how they would like to see Fourth Street used between Oakwood School and the school playground.
• Lee-Max Sportaramics in Monticello was purchased by Lee Hatfield. He purchased the store from Max and Lee Fayville.
• Northern States Power agreed to install facilities at its Monticello nuclear power plant that enables it to comply with Minnesota’s strict radiation discharge rule.
• ADS: Johnson’s Department Store rolled back the prices for its Spring dress and coat sale; Larry Flake’s Monticello Ford had a 1964 Plymouth Signet on sale for $645; Orrie Monroe of Monticello Cleaners stated in his ad, “If junior comes home with the start of a shiner, you can help keep the discoloration down by rubbing the area with butter;” Dick’s Meat Market was selling T-bone steaks for $1.09.
• At the Movies: Walt Disney’s “King of the Grizzlies.”
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, May 18, 1995
• Steve Johnson of Johnson’s Department Store announced his three stores in Monticello, Elk River, and Buffalo would be closing. Instead of celebrating the store’s 60th anniversary, Johnson instead was announcing the stores’ closing for economic reasons. The stores were to stay open and its 54 workers employed until merchandise sold out, which Johnson estimated to be sometime in July.
• A proposed outlet mall on Chelsea Road directly north of what was then the Monticello Middle School was met with little enthusiasm. Developers said they were going to build between Rogers and Clearwater- and Monticello was at the top of its list.
• A $4 million sports complex was proposed for land on Chelsea Avenue between Fenning Avenue and Fallon Avenue. It was to have five basketball courts 10 volleyball courts, five baseball and softball fields, a football/soccer stadium, and an indoor track.
• An architect for the school district told those gathered at a public meeting that a new high school would buy the school district 10 years of space.
• Monticello eighth graders cooked food dishes from around the world for their second annual International Bazaar.
• Fire broke out at the Wright County Compost Plant. Fire Captain Bryan Stumpf said firefighters were on scene for about four hours.
• Riverstreet Station opened as an antique mall in the old clinic building at Highway 25 and River Street.
• At the Movies: Rob Roy, The Pebble and the Penguin, Circle of Friends, Muriel’s Wedding; Crimson Tide, Die Hard 3.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, May 13, 2010
• The School District announced that it would be tearing down the Magic Kingdom playground.
• The black-legged tick was spreading Lyme Disease in the region.
• A Monticello woman who threatened her boyfriend with a shotgun and then attempted to stab him was sentenced to 30 days in jail.
• A business retention program in the city was seeing good results.
• A survivor of the earthquakes in Haiti was taking refuge in Maple Lake.
• The sports-themed restaurant Beef O’Brady’s opened on Broadway Street in the former Crostini’s site.
• At the Movies: “Shrek” was appearing on the Monster Screen at the Monticello Theater.
Compiled by Jeff Hage
