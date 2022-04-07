Please plan on coming to the senior center breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, April 24. This all you can eat breakfast includes pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, sausage, milk, juice, and coffee. It will take place in the community center gym from 8 a.m. to noon. The cost is $8 in advance, $9 at the door, for people age 13+, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and kids age 5 and younger eat free. Tickets are available now in the senior center. Thanks in advance for your support of the Monticello Senior Center.
The senior center HOME program provides great support to help older adults remain in their own homes or apartments. This program can assist older adults with maintenance and cleaning both indoors and out. Help is available on a sliding fee scale with housekeeping, minor repair services, painting, lawn care, etc. All staff take precautions to ensure safety. These services are available for residents in Monticello and several surrounding communities. Contact Joe Kaul, HOME Program coordinator, at 763-416-7969 for more information. The HOME Program is a service of Senior Community Services, the same fantastic non-profit agency that I have been employed by for the last 30+ years.
Our River City Riders bicycle group has been in existence for years and a lot of people participate. If you like to bike ride and want to find out more about this group, come to the senior center on Thursday, April 21 at 9 a.m. The group in attendance will plan this season’s weekly rides. They really have fun and get good exercise, so if you enjoy biking on a variety of trails, check it out.
If you enjoy reading, check out the senior center Book Club. The group will meet on Wednesday, April 13 at 9:30 a.m. and will be discussing the book, The Trouble With Goats and Sheep by Joanna Cannon. They will pick up the new book, Finding Dorothy, by Elizabeth Letts. This group is facilitated by retired teacher Mary Micke and she does a great job!
Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard does a great job facilitating the senior center Caregiver Support Group. If you are caring for someone either close or from afar, be sure to check out this activity that meets at the center on Thursday, April 14 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This group provides specialized support and education and is intended for nonprofessional caregivers. Please contact the senior center at 763-295-2000 if you plan to attend.
You do not have to register in advance to get your blood pressure checked at our center. Nurse Ali from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will provide this beneficial service on Tuesday, April 12 from 11 a.m. to noon. There is no charge for this service.
April 13 is the date of the next Team Pool Tournament. Our Cue Masters will be taking on the Silver Snookers from the Elk River Senior Center at our center that day starting at 9 a.m. The winning team will earn the right to hang the traveling plaque in their senior center for the next month. Go get em, Cue Masters!
Eight March Trivia Contest sheets turned in had all the answers correct and they were from Jeanne Christy, Tim Erickson, Krisie Garvin, Karen Hanson, Alice Kantor, Paul & Dianne Klein, Sharon Long, and Bernice Nathe. Jeanne’s name was randomly drawn as the winner of $10 cash prize. If you enjoy a challenge, stop by and pick up an April Trivia Contest sheet.
Deb Ende was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Gordy Ramerth came in second place and Pete Christensen third. There was a tie in last euchre tournament between Loren Heckmann and Glen Schleif. There was also a tie for second between Alice Halvorson and Sandy Schleif. This was the day for ties, as there was a three-way tie for third between Deanna Cahill, Ann Ramerth, and Tom Wright.
Please remember to stop by the center to purchase your breakfast fundraiser ticket.
Activities the week of April 8-15:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9:30 a.m. Guided Autobiography class; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – center open 8-11 a.m.
Mon. – 8 a.m. Pickleball, ceramics; 9 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only), cribbage tournament; 12:30 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. Movie Monday; 4 p.m. Board of Directors meeting
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. Tech Support (by appt. only), tax assistance (by appt. only); 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; 11 a.m. blood pressure checks; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. Pickleball, ceramics; 9 a.m. Team Pool Tournament; 9:30 a.m. Book Club; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500 tournament
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver Support Group, bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9:30 a.m. Guided Autobiography class; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of April 11:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – beef chow mein, chicken wings, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – spaghetti, meatballs, salad, breakstick
Thurs. – turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, dinner roll
Fri. – tuna hotdish, salad, dinner roll
