A St. Paul man with previous convictions for gang-related activity, has been charged in connection with a drive-by shooting Wednesday, June 8 on Interstate 94 in Monticello.
Lee Sone, 40, of St. Paul, was arrested a day later in Monticello after GPS phone data obtained through a search warrant placed the suspect in the area of I-94 and Highway 25, according to court records.
The victim of the drive-by shooting told investigating deputies that he was driving west on I-94 near the Fallon Avenue bridge when he switched lanes to pass some vehicles on the highway.
Sone was driving parallel to the victim. When the victim looked over at Sone’s vehicle, he observed Sone allegedly pointing a handgun at him, according to a criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court.
Sone then fired three shots at the victim’s vehicle, reports state.
The victim pulled off I-94 at the Highway 25 exit and met a Wright County deputy in a restaurant parking lot.
The deputy observed two bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle.
One bullet hole was on the A-pillar of the drivers side door near the side mirror. That bullet caused the front drivers side window to shatter, court records state. The second bullet hole was on the drivers side of the vehicle approximately eight inches above the front wheel well. The path of the bullet continued to the passenger side of the vehicle where the exterior of the vehicle was cracked and protruding, records state.
The victim was able to get a partial license plate number. Combined with video footage obtained from MnDOT cameras on I-94, the vehicle was identified as a 2006 Lexus GX. A Minnesota Department of Transportation records check used the make and model of the vehicle, along with the partial plate number, to identify Lee Sone as the registered owner of the vehicle. The victim later identified Sone as the shooter using a photo line-up.
Wright County’s major crimes investigative unit processed the victim’s vehicle and found the bullets to have been shot from a 45-caliber weapon, court records state.
Wright County deputies apprehended Sone nearly 24 hours later near the same location the shooting occurred.
Deputies were granted a search warrant authorizing them to access Sone’s GPS data from his cellular phone.
The shooting was reported at 3:55 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8. At 4:11 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, GPS data showed Sone was in the area of I-94 and Highway 25 in Monticello.
Deputies stopped a Lexus GX, which was later identified as the vehicle involved in the shooting. Sone was driving the vehicle and arrested at the scene. Sone remained in the Wright County Jail on Tuesday, June 14.
Sone’s vehicle was processed by law enforcement personnel, Testing for gunshot residue found the presence of gunshot residue in the interior of the Sone vehicle, court records state.
Court records show Sone was previously convicted of third degree assault causing substantial bodily harm and twice was convicted of crimes benefiting a gang. One of those gang convictions involved the use of a firearm, court records state.
