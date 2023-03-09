Monticello Township is one of 15 Wright County townships that will be conducting township officer elections Tuesday, March 14.
The 2023 annual Monticello Township election will take place with polls open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Monticello Township Hall located at 8550 Edmonson Av NE. Please note the time change for the township election. Voters can vote in person or by absentee ballot.
Voters in the Monticello Township election must reside within Monticello Township borders to vote. If you need assistance with voting, options are available such as curbside voting (EX. positive for COVID, unable to walk) or use of the OmniBallot assistive voting device (EX. difficulty seeing, hearing, or writing). Generally, only voters can be present in the polling place with a few exceptions.
Township Board positions to be elected are two Supervisors (3-year term each) and one Treasurer (2-year term).
Bob Idziorek is seeking re-election and is running unopposed for the Supervisor A position.
For the Supervisor B position held by Shannon Bye, Bye has filed for re-election. She has a challenger in the race, Melissa Helget.
Monticello Township treasurer Nancy Friesen is running unopposed in her bid for re-election.
In addition to voting in person on election day at the town hall, voters may cast an in-person absentee ballot at the Wright County Government Center. Eligible voters in the 15 Townships holding elections this March may vote early at the Government Center. Wright County Elections is located on the first floor of the Government Center in the Taxpayer Services office.
Townships conducting elections are Albion, Buffalo, Cokato, Corinna, Franklin, French Lake, Maple Lake, Marysville, Middleville, Monticello, Rockford, Stockholm, Victor and Woodland.
In-person early voting can be done at the Government Center (3650 Braddock Ave. NE, Buffalo weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will also be extended hours in the days prior to the election – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, March 13.
The 2023 Township Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14th after the polls close. The meeting is scheduled to start no earlier than 8:15 PM at the Monticello Township Hall located at 8550 Edmonson Av NE. The meeting will take place in the shop area. Please use the pedestrian door on the south side of the building (look for enter sign). All township residents are encouraged to attend this meeting where the annual township levy is approved for the next year. Note: You must be a registered voter in the township.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.