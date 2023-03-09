Monticello Township is one of 15 Wright County townships that will be conducting township officer elections Tuesday, March 14. 

The 2023 annual Monticello Township election will take place with polls open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Monticello Township Hall located at 8550 Edmonson Av NE.  Please note the time change for the township election.  Voters can vote in person or by absentee ballot.  ​​

Tags

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments