A 77-year-old Monticello man was among three people injured Friday, March 20 crash south of Monticello on Highway 25 and County Road 37.
Henry Knott of Monticello was driving east on County Road 37 and passing through the Highway 25 intersection in a 2015 Ford FTT when a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by Ashley Bennett, 33 of Becker, turned from westbound County Road 37 onto southbound Highway 25. Bennett struck the Knott vehicle in the intersection.
After colliding with the Knott vehicle, Bennett’s Ford Taurus spun around and struck a 2014 Dodge Ram pick-up driven by Anthony Sabraski, 49 of Monticello, who was driving northbound on Highway 25.
Knott and Bennett suffered minor injuries but did not seek medical attention. Sabraski was uninjured. Janet Marie Demarais, 75 of Buffalo, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at Stellis Health in Monticello.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Monticello Fire Department and CentraCare Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.