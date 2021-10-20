Four men connected to a statewide ring of Apple product thefts have been implicated in a theft at the Target store in Monticello.
The men have each been charged in Wright County District Court with two counts of felony theft for their role in allegedly taking $9,337 in Apple Watches and iPads from the store on April 19.
The men are also charged in Wright County in connection with the alleged theft of $4,000 in Apple Watches, Airpods, and Apple keyboards.
Charged were Usama Farhan Abdi, 23 of Minneapolis; Abdulrhman Ali Gele Kayad, 22 of St. Paul;Ismail Mohamed Hassan, 22 of Eagan; and Abdimalik Omar Abdulkadir, 20 of Minneapolis.
In Monticello, three of the suspects entered the store at 9:33 p.m. and went straight to the electronics department where they allegedly tugged on the glass of a locked display case. After forcing the displace case open, they took 14 Apple items, placed the items in a shopping cart, and exited the store with making an attept to pay for the items, according to multiple criminal complaints filed in Wright County District Court.
The three men exited the store and got in a small model hatchback vehicle being driven by the fourth suspect.
According to court records, the men have been positively identified as being involved in the similar theft of Apple products at Target stores in Eagan, Plymouth, Rosemount, Shakopee, Balaine, and Oakdale. They have also been positively IDed in connection to a similar theft in Hudson, Wisconsin and at a Walmart store in Eagan.
Wright County investigators executed a search warrant that revealed clothing and shoes worn by Ismail Mohamed Hassan and shoes worn by Usama Farhan Abdi during the Monticello theft, according to the complaints. Information from cell phone towers near the Monticello Target on the night of the thefts showed that Abdi’s phone was used at about 9:52 p.m. that night. Video surveillance from the store showed Abdi on his phone inside Target at the same time, the complaint states.
Court records show that Hassan admitted being involved in stealing Apple products from a number of stores. Abdi told investigators that he was addicted to opioids, and while he did not admit any involvement in the thefts, he told investigators that users of opioids “may become involved” in such incidents. Abdulkadir told investigators he was involved in the theft incidents and was typically the driver.
The men could face 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine if convicted, court records state.
