It is quite an adjustment being in the senior center these days. I am used to 100+ people a day coming in our doors, and now it’s just me. I miss you. But we will get thru this!
The senior center and community center are still closed until further notice. I am in the office quite a bit and if I can’t take your call, please leave a message and I will get back to you.
We have had several offers from trustworthy organizations/persons to help get supplies to older adults if needed. If you are not able to or do not want to go out of your home and need items delivered to your door, please call me at 763-295-2000 and I will arrange that help for you. You can let me know what you need, and the items will be dropped off. I will let you know the bill total ahead of time so you can have payment ready.
Senior center directors from around the state have been working together and compiled a Senior Resources For Fun document that you can access online. There are tabs you can click on for virtual experiences, fitness at home, puzzles, games, etc. If you would like to receive the link, email me at pam.loidolt@ci.monticello.mn.us and I will forward it to you. There are all kinds of interesting and fun online activities you can take advantage of while spending time at home.
Social distancing is the catch phrase that we are all used to now. I heard an infectious disease expert from the U of M being interviewed on the radio when I was driving to work this morning. He said he doesn’t like the phrase, “social distancing.” He said that while we do need to distance ourselves physically from others during this COVID-19 pandemic, we should not distance ourselves socially.
And I couldn’t agree more.
These are scary and unsure times – we need each other. Remember to stay connected with your family and friends thru telephone calls, texts, emails, Facebook, Skype, letter writing, etc. And please, above all, take care of yourselves.
