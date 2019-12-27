Nutcracker Suite Monticello High School

The Monticello High School wind ensemble, under the direction of Brett Krohn, performs “Nutcracker Suite” during the Monticello High School Music Department’s Holiday Concert on Thursday, Dec. 19 in the high school auditorium.

 

