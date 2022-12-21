What is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid?
Members of the Monticello City Council concluded on Monday, Dec. 12 that they might not ever know the answer to that question.
But the council members do know that food and beverages containing small amounts of hemp-derived tetrahydrocannabinol- or THC- will now be sold within the city limits.
After months of deliberation and the implementation of a moratorium on the sale of the low-dose THC products, the Monticello City Council passed a new ordinance regulating the sale of THC in the city of Monticello during its Dec. 12 meeting. Mayor Lloyd Hilgart made the motion to approve the ordinance, which was seconded by Council member Bill Fair. Hilgart, Fair, Charlotte Gabler, and Lee Martie voted in favor of the ordinance. Sam Murdoff cast the lone dissenting vote.
The ordinance came about after the Minnesota Legislature, in the 2022 session, made it legal for Minnesotans to buy food and beverages that contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving, with a limit of 50 milligrams per package. THC is the psychoactive compound that delivers the high associated with marijuana.
Monticello’s ordinance limits the sale of THC products to businesses licensed by Wright County to sell tobacco as tobacco, or smoke shops.
Enforcement of the ordinance will be coordinated by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office and not the city’s zoning office.
The ordinance discussion had an interesting insight with two attorneys sitting on the council- Sam Murdoff and Lee Martie.
Murdoff had concerns about the wording in the ordinance because it lacks a definition of “non-intoxicating cannabinoid”.
“Without a definition, its unenforcible,” Murdoff argued.
Martie argued that the term “non-intoxicating cannabinoid” was defined in state statutes legalizing THC products.
“If the ordinance refers to the state staute, it is defined,” Marie said.
The ordinance passed on a 4-1 vote. Mayor Lloyd Hilgart introduced the motion. Bill Fair seconded the measure. Murdoff cast the lone dissenting vote.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
Editor
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.
