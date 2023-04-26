Five months after a tritium leak was first detected in a well at Xcel Energy’s Monticello nuclear power plant, the City of Monticello’s drinking water remains safe.
Maybe even better than safe.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says tritium should measure no more than 20,000 picocuries per liter in drinking water.
In Monticello, levels of tritium in water from municipal wells are well below 20,000 picocuries per liter threshold, City Engineer Matt Leonard told members of the Monticello City Council Monday, April 18.
Four of the city’s five wells are tested every day (one is offline) and because of the recent events with the tritium leak at the nuclear power plant, tritium testing has been added to those daily tests, Leonard said.
According to March 23 water samples submitted to Minneapolis-based Pace Analytical Services:
• Well one recorded tritium levels of 209 picocuries per liter.
• Well two recorded tritium levels of 134 picocuries per liter.
• Well four recorded tritium levels of 33 picocuries per liter.
• Well five recorded tritium levels of 136 picocuries per liter.
City staff invited representatives of the Minnesota Department of Health to discuss the local testing further with the City Council on Monday, April 24.
Dave Hokanson, assistant environmental health manager with the Minnesota Department of Health was on hand to speak at the meeting.
Hokanson noted that the City has gone above and beyond its expectations for testing water and ensuring residents of Monticello that their drinking water is safe.
And as the results from the Pace Analytical Services testing revealed, Hokanson said tritium levels in Monticello water are “well, well below” the 20,000 picocuries per liter threshold.
“That’s good news,” Hokanson said.
It’s also consistent with what is know about the release of tritium at the nuclear power plant, Hokanson said.
These results support state agency assertions that the plume has not migrated off-site or impacted municipal drinking water, city officials added.
“With the confirmation provided by the test results, we hope the public feels reassured knowing the municipal water tested far below the risk level set by the EPA. The safety of Monticello’s residents will continue to be our number one priority. City leaders will continue to share information as it becomes available,” said city communications specialist Haley Foster in a prepared statement issued by the City.
According to city staff, tritium is a naturally occurring form of hydrogen that is produced in the upper atmosphere. According to the EPA, “Levels of naturally occurring tritium in the atmosphere produced by cosmic rays are constant.” As a result, low levels of tritium are commonly found in drinking water. Tritium levels in drinking water are also commonly used in science to date the age of the water in aquifers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.