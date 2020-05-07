The Monticello School Board approved a new contract with its teachers Monday, May 4, capping a long round of negotiations that resulted in teachers working under the terms of their previous contract that expired almost a year ago.
The teachers union ratified the contract prior to the May 4 school board meeting in what the closest vote in Education Minnesota-Monticello history, according to EM-M president Joe Rosh.
The teachers approved the contract by two votes, Rosh said. The measure was passed unanimously by the school board.
Salary-schedule increases are .5 percent in the first year of the contract- which is the current 2019-20 school year. Monticello teachers will see an increase of 1.19 percent next year, according to Barb Wilson, human resource director for the Monticello School District.
The contract also calls for giving teachers a one-time $550 stipend for the extra time they are spending with distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of physical school buildings, Rosh said.
A small bu change in the contract is in the pay of some teachers who are being rewarded with longevity pay in year two of the contract, Wilson said. There are also some $500 stipends for teachers involved in school activities, and a $1,200 foreign language stipend that Wilson says is for helping with communications with second-language learners.
There is also an approximate $200 monthly increase in monthly insurance benefits for the teachers, she said.
Negotiations took a little longer than usual, Rosh said. Teachers in the area compare their wages to what teachers in neighboring school districts make, and Monticello’s wage increase is the lowest among area schools, Rosh said.
But at the end of the day, Monticello teachers were mindful that the school district has had financial challenges the past three to four years.
“Our members understand the district is still working through financial difficulties,” Rosh said.
As negotiations went on into April, those difficulties were only being compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As teachers, we were willing to ultimately support what is best for the community,” Rosh said.
“We realize people are struggling,” he said, noting that the goal of the teachers is to do what’s best for the kids in the community at all times.
School Board President Jill Hoffman thanked everyone on both sides of the contract negotiations.
“I know it was a long process and we appreciate the work that EM-M and the negotiators on our team put into this as well,” Hoffman said.
“At the end of the day, it’s for our staff that we care about a lot,” she said.
“I offer a sincere thank-you to all that made this happen,” Hoffman said.
