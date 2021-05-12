teachers distance learning
Monticello teachers Lori Welch, Jana Cordell, and Claire Macki (left to right) address the Monticello School Board on Monday, May 3.

 

 Photo by Jeffrey Hage / Monticello Times

 Because of distance learning brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Monticello teachers have been able to make a great connection with kids.

That’s the word from three Monticello teachers who spoke to the Monticello School Board on the subject of distance learning on May 3.

Teacher Jana Cordell said through distance learning and the use of computers for classroom instruction she learned more about her students than she might at school.

“We saw families, their animals, and where they live,” Cordell said of her students.

“It’s fun to see what’s important to the kids at their houses,” she said.

Cordell said she enjoyed online learning.

“I feel we got to know the kids much better,” she said.

Teacher Lori Welch said not only did the teachers get to know their students during the 2020-21 school year, teachers often got to know the student’s entire family.

Throughout the school year, the faculty were not only teachers, but problem solvers.

And through the lessons learned through distance learning, teachers learned they have tools that will stay with them for their entire careers.

School Board President Jennifer Lewis Kannegieter is a parent of students participating in distance learning and agreed.

“There have been challenges, but it is neat to see kids grasp the technology,” Lewis Kannegieter said.

