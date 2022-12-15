I don’t know about you, but I really like something to look forward to, especially on these cold days.  We have a trip coming up next month that may appeal to you.  Enjoy a coach bus ride to St. Paul and drive along Summit Avenue with a tour guide on Thursday, January 19.  You will receive a narrated tour about the history of the homes such as who may have lived there and unique information about their architectural style.  After the narrated tour you will be dropped off at James J Hill House for a guided tour of the 42-room mansion.  Following the tour, board the bus to go eat at the popular neighborhood restaurant, Tavern on Grand.  Your menu choices are a Walleye Basket or Chicken Basket.  Please indicate your choice at the time of registration.  Both are served with fries, coleslaw, and a beverage.  The cost is $83 per person.  The bus will depart the community center at 9:15 a.m. and return at about 4 p.m.  The registration/payment deadline is December 19, so call us right away at 763-295-2000 if you are interested in going on this trip.

We are sponsoring another trip in January if you are interested.  You can ride the coach bus to Treasure Island Casino on Monday, January 9.  The bus will depart the Monticello Community Center at 8:30 a.m. and return at approximately 3:45 p.m.  There is a $20 charge and those going will receive $15 on their casino card and $3 off food.  As with all senior center trips, you do need to sign up and pay in advance.

