I don’t know about you, but I really like something to look forward to, especially on these cold days. We have a trip coming up next month that may appeal to you. Enjoy a coach bus ride to St. Paul and drive along Summit Avenue with a tour guide on Thursday, January 19. You will receive a narrated tour about the history of the homes such as who may have lived there and unique information about their architectural style. After the narrated tour you will be dropped off at James J Hill House for a guided tour of the 42-room mansion. Following the tour, board the bus to go eat at the popular neighborhood restaurant, Tavern on Grand. Your menu choices are a Walleye Basket or Chicken Basket. Please indicate your choice at the time of registration. Both are served with fries, coleslaw, and a beverage. The cost is $83 per person. The bus will depart the community center at 9:15 a.m. and return at about 4 p.m. The registration/payment deadline is December 19, so call us right away at 763-295-2000 if you are interested in going on this trip.
We are sponsoring another trip in January if you are interested. You can ride the coach bus to Treasure Island Casino on Monday, January 9. The bus will depart the Monticello Community Center at 8:30 a.m. and return at approximately 3:45 p.m. There is a $20 charge and those going will receive $15 on their casino card and $3 off food. As with all senior center trips, you do need to sign up and pay in advance.
We also ask that you sign up in advance if you plan to come to the senior center to take part in historian Doug Ohman’s next presentation, “Historic Churches of Minnesota.” At this presentation you will explore the history of many of the state’s oldest churches. Through Doug’s photos and stories, you will “meet” many of the people that he has visited with in his quest of photographing these community treasures. Doug will add to the program by including some Christmas traditions and stories. Doug will give this interesting presentation on Monday, December 19 at 10:30 a.m.
If you are a caregiver, I encourage you to explore a social event we have coming up called, “Memory Café.” The Memory Café is a safe and comfortable place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing with others. The café experience is free, and all the supplies are provided for you. The December 21st meeting will be held at the Crow River Senior Center in St. Michael from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Please sign up if you plan to attend, 763-497-8900.
Make an appointment to come to the center on Monday, December 19 if you want to meet with staff from the Senior Law Project. This free service is provided for people age 60+ and help can be found for Social Security, family law matters, consumer and housing issues, Medicare, nursing home issues, Power of Attorney and Health Care Directives, Medical Assistance and other public benefits programs. Please note that help cannot be provided for wills, criminal matters, real estate transactions, or estate planning.
People age 55+ completing a defensive driving class are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount. The cost is $25 per person. Four-hour refresher courses for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on January 11, February 15, and March 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can call us for more dates, 763-295-2000. Class size is limited, and people must register in advance and drop off or mail payment, cash or check, to the center in advance. Checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center. Please note that refunds will not be given for no-shows. This defensive driving program can save you money, check it out.
Five November Trivia Contest sheets that were turned in had all the answers correct and they were submitted by Jeanne Christy, Krisie Garvin, Alice Kantor, Paul & Dianne Klein, and Sharon Long. Alice’s name was randomly drawn as the winner of the $10 cash prize. Anyone age 55+ can stop by the center and pick up a December Trivia Contest sheet.
Deb Ende was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Larry Dammann came in second place and Loren Heckmann third. The last euchre tournament winner was Tom Wright. Loren Heckmann came in second place and there was a tie for third between Robert Thelen and Harley Thompson.
The official first day of winter is next Wednesday. It has kind of already felt like winter, don’t you think? Remember, it’s nice and warm in the senior center and the coffee pot is always on when the center is open. Please stop by.
