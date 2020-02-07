Students at Little Mountain Elementary School in Monticello were working hard last week to help their fellow students in Australia affected by the Australian wildfires.
And they’re doing it one day at a time- and one coin at a time.
For five days, from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31, each of the Little Mountain classrooms had a bucket that students put their coins in. On Monday they were asked to donate pennies. On Tuesday, it was nickels. Wednesday was the day dimes were collected, and Thursday was the day students brought quarters. To end the week of giving, students brought any and all coins of their liking.
The fundraising activity was the brainchild of Little Mountain’s Student Activity Committee, a group charged with finding activities to boost school spirit.
When searching for a January activity, committee members came across an interesting fact: Sunday, Jan. 26 was National Australia Day- the day that commemorates the anniversary of the 1788 arrival of the First Fleet of British ships at Port Jackson, New South Wales, and the raising of the Flag of Great Britain at Sydney Cove.
Committee members saw a perfect opportunity to take the celebration of Australia and do some good for the victims of the bushfires that have been plaguing Australia, said Third Grade Teacher Sarah Vagle, a coordinator of the coin fundraiser.
Money raised by Little Mountain students will go specifically to a school in Australia whose students have been touched by the fires.
The school was identified with the help of teacher Liz Barnes, whose best friend from childhood is married to a native Australian, Vagle said. A friend of that couple is a teacher at the Australian school that will benefit from the fundraiser.
One third grade student noted that she wanted to help the students in Australia because there is so much smoke near their school that they can’t go out for recess. Another said she wanted to help because the student’s musical instruments were damaged and her donation could maybe go towards replacing instruments. Another student hoped that the money could help the Australian students get new supplies.
The class that collects the most money for the fire victims in Australia gets a Popsicle party, Vagle said.
