The local demand for personal storage place took another turn Monday, April 26 when the Monticello City Council approved plans for an 11-building storage facility on Chelsea Road.
The City Council unanimously granted to StorageLink a development stage planned unit development and preliminary plat. Both were recommended by city staff. The council also approved rezoning to a planned unit development (PUD), a final stage PUD, a final plat and a development agreement. Those actions were not recommended by city staff, which suggested tabling those measures so more detailed plans could be received at city hall before approval.
The entire project got the green light, however, because the Council was confident proper plans and documents would be filed soon by StorageLink. By not waiting for final approval at the council’s next meeting on May 10, StorageLink can also get a jump on working with constractors and such to get a valuable jump on the project.
With the city council action, StorageLink will expand its Monticello footprint to two locations, and 16 locations within Central Minnesota.
The company moved into the Monticello market three years ago when it acquired AMAX Storage on Dundas Road.
The new facility will be located on the south side of Chelsea Road, immediately across the street from Camping World. StorageLink’s new Monticello facility will be near another storage business, Affordable Storage. The two storage businesses will be separated by Monticello RV.
Byron Bjorklund of StorageLink was at the April 26 city council meeting.
In correspondence with city officials, Bjorklund stated that StorageLink has carefully worked with its team of designers, architects, and landscape professionals to put forth a project that will both dovetail with the existing uses and enhance the Chelsea Drive corridor.
As part of StorageLink’s plan, company officials state StorageLink will plant pine trees along the buffer with the adjacent residential properties in the Groveland Addition to match the neighboring commercial properties. Plans also call for extending the buffer and continuity of the projects. On the west border, StorageLink will create a filtration pond, landscaped and bordered by decorative black wrought iron fencing. Across the front boulevard of Chelsea Road, StorageLink will have landscaped green space divided by the regional trail, the company states.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.