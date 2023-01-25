Stephany Dingman, a resident of Monticello, has graduated from Western Governors University (WGU) with a Master of Arts in Mathematics Education (K-6). Dingman participated in the nonprofit, fully online university’s commencement ceremony in late October, where she and hundreds of other graduates were recognized and celebrated for their achievements.
Dingman enrolled at WGU to complete her master’s degree a year after she graduated with her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education (K-6) from the fully online, nonprofit university. Her initial educational journey started years prior when she had attempted to earn her degree through a traditional university but didn’t complete her program. She instead entered the workforce, becoming a full-time paraprofessional.
Dingman still had dreams of becoming a licensed teacher, so at the age of 37, she enrolled at WGU to pursue her undergraduate degree. She graduated in 2020, passed her Minnesota-required licensing exams and began teaching at Discovery Elementary in Waite Park. In 2021, she enrolled at WGU again to pursue her MA in Mathematics Education.
“The summer before my first year of teaching, I decided I wanted to conquer a deep-rooted phobia of mine – math,” said Dingman when reflecting on her academic journey. “I knew I wanted to be able to help my students overcome their own walls that kept them from enjoying mathematics.”
Dingman took advantage of WGU’s competency-based model – which allows students to use their prior experience and education to move through courses at their own pace and complete coursework and take tests on their own schedule – to graduate quickly.
“I accelerated and finished my MA in one year,” she continued. “The work was rigorous and the standards high, and because of that, I am now able to proudly say I understand and enjoy the math I teach, and I try to pass that love for mathematics to my students each day. I am now a special education teacher at Discovery and love my career. I am even looking into possible doctorate paths for the future. WGU prepared me for a lifetime of success.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.