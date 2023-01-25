Stephany Dingman, a resident of Monticello, has graduated from Western Governors University (WGU) with a Master of Arts in Mathematics Education (K-6). Dingman participated in the nonprofit, fully online university’s commencement ceremony in late October, where she and hundreds of other graduates were recognized and celebrated for their achievements.

Dingman enrolled at WGU to complete her master’s degree a year after she graduated with her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education (K-6) from the fully online, nonprofit university. Her initial educational journey started years prior when she had attempted to earn her degree through a traditional university but didn’t complete her program. She instead entered the workforce, becoming a full-time paraprofessional.

