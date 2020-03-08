BIG LAKE- The proposed Station Street Apartments are another step closer to reality.
Station Street Apartments development, a 105-unit apartment complex adjacent to the Northstar Rail station on Rail Street in Big Lake. Station Street Apartments are being developed by Brainerd-based Kuepers, Inc.
Kuepers, Inc. is proposing to build an apartment community on 11.8 acres of land directly south of the Nortstar train station and the Big Lake Park-and-Ride.
The site plan calls for three 35-unit buildings with market-rate apartments, garage structures, surface parking and an outdoor pool and playground area.
The Big Lake Planning Commission held a public hearing for the development on Dec. 4, 2019. Following the public hearing, the planning commission unanimously approved the proposal. The City Council approved a preliminary plat, development stage PUD and site and building plan for the Applicant’s apartment complex project on January 8.
On Feb. 26 the City Council approved a development plan that included rezoning the property from agriculture to transit-oriented development; A resolution approving the final plat and a final planned unit development. The Council also authorized the city attorney to finalize the development agreement and a stormwater maintenance agreement.
Kuepers, Inc. submitted a complete development application on January 22. State statutes dictates that the City approve or disapprove the development application within 60 days. The Council’s action of Feb. 26 satisfied the requirement.
The development is proposed to be constructed in three phases, with one structure to be completed in each phase with approximately 35 apartment units in each of the three complexes. Plans call for six garage units and a swimming pool.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
