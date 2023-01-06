2022 has been an eventful year for Wright County with many challenges and achievements that we experienced and shared. 

The Wright County Government Center moved into its new facility north of Buffalo in March, marking the first time in more than 25 years that Wright County’s offices are all on the same campus. Late in 2022, the county entered into a purchase agreement to sell the Human Services Building and talks are ongoing for the redevelopment of the old Government Center in downtown Buffalo.

