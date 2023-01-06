2022 has been an eventful year for Wright County with many challenges and achievements that we experienced and shared.
The Wright County Government Center moved into its new facility north of Buffalo in March, marking the first time in more than 25 years that Wright County’s offices are all on the same campus. Late in 2022, the county entered into a purchase agreement to sell the Human Services Building and talks are ongoing for the redevelopment of the old Government Center in downtown Buffalo.
The biggest challenge of 2022 was dealing with the unprecedented increase in value of residential properties, which shifted the burden for paying the county levy much more onto residential properties as opposed to commercial properties. Thanks to the leadership of the Wright County Board and department heads, all departments made a 7 percent reduction in 2023 budget requests, eliminating almost all requests for additional staff. Being mindful of the additional burden on homeowners, the county’s levy increase was limited to 3.89 percent – using countywide analysis to keep costs down as a much as possible while maintaining service levels for residents.
As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, we find ourselves in a different workplace as the “new normal” workforce has transformed itself into more of a hybrid work model that allows more employees more flexibility in how work is performed. We have strategized how to remain competitive in this new market to attract and retain employees who now have additional, more varied work options.
In February, the county board approved a 10-year extension of the half-cent Local Option Sales Tax. Approximately 30 percent of the tax is collected from non-Wright County residents and has been integral in funding critical road and bridge projects in the county without using levy dollars to fund those projects. The tax generates approximately $11 million annually.
In June, the Wright County Attorney’s Office successfully obtained the conviction of Greg Ulrich, who was responsible for the bombing and shootings at the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo. Ulrich was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
In September, the Community Dental clinic opened at the new Government Center. The clinic is largely devoted to the unserved and underserved members of our communities that have been unable to access proper dental care, which often leads to many other illnesses. The clinic is a non-profit that is independent of the county and has already served thousands of people in need.
Wright County received $26.88 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding to provide local investment to improve quality of life. The county has invested much of its allocation in broadband improvements throughout the county and water/sewer grants to local jurisdictions. The county has until the end of 2024 to expend its full allocation. One critical project funded by ARP in 2022 was to equip the Wright County Sheriff’s Office with encrypted radios to communicate better during crisis situations that could potentially save the lives of officers and the public alike.
In November, elections were conducted and it had a significant impact on Wright County. Sheriff Sean Deringer and County Attorney Brian Lutes both ran unopposed for a second term in their respective offices and the county board will have three new commissioners in 2023 – Tina Diedrick (District 1), Jeanne Holland (District 3) and Nadine Schoen (District 4). Their election will mark the first time in the history of Wright County that the majority of commissioners are women. We would all like to thank outgoing commissioners Christine Husom, Mark Daleiden and Mary Wetter for their exemplary service to the residents of the county. They helped make lasting changes in our county that will never be forgotten.
As we turn the page to 2023, there are several projects that are on the horizon or in their infancy. Late in 2022 we launched Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), which will centralize business operations of the county to streamline how the county operates and, by the end of 2023, we will see significant change in how the county’s day-to-day operation functions. In addition, the county has gone live with its new Tyler Tax software that will modernize our tax system with technology previously unavailable. In January, we will launch an integration of county board agendas and YouTube videos of board meetings to allow those interested to sync agenda items with the board video as a way to foster communication in our communities and increase public awareness and involvement in the governmental process.
We know that 2023 will bring challenges associated with being one of the largest growth counties in the state. Some we will be prepared for and others that are unforeseen, like the skyrocketing inflation that impacted all of us so intensely in 2022. We’re confident that we have put ourselves in the position to address these challenges and continue to serve the public to best of our ability – continuing to make Wright County an ideal place to live, work and raise families.
