The Monticello City Council extended the deadline for R.W. Land Holdings to submit a final plat for its Spirit Hills South development.
The City Council approved the preliminary plat and planned unit development (PUD) request for the 48-unit single home development in May of 2019 with a requirement that the final plat and final stage PUD would be presented to the city within 360 days.
But in a letter to the City from R.W. Land Holdings chief manager Roger Winkelman,he wrote: “R.W. Land Holdings LLC at this time does not feel final development would be in our company’s best interest financially. Due to COVID-19 and the downturn in the economy, not knowing when or if the economy will recover in a short or long period of time, we feel an extension is needed for us to reevaluate this project.”
The application filing deadline for Spring Hills South was moved to May 22, 2021.
