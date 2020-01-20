Five people escaped serious injury in a Sunday, Jan. 19 crash on Interstate 94 at Monticello.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2011 Mazda CX9 driven by 20-year-old Brittany Ferguson of Isanti, and a 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 40-year-old Robyn McQuillan of St. Cloud were injured in the crash, reported at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on I-94 and 120th Street in Monticello Township.
The vehicles were traveling east on I-94 when Ferguson rear-ended McQuillan’s vehicle, which had merged into the left lane of traffic. Ferguson was driving in the left lane at the time of the crash, according to the State Patrol. Brittany Ferguson suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Brodie Ferguson, 45, a passenger in Robin McQuillan’s vehicle, was injured and taken to St. Cloud Hospital. Brittany Ferguson suffered non-life threatening injuries and McQuillan was uninjured. Three other passengers in Ferguson’s vehicle (a 65-year-old female, 14-year-old male, and a 7-year-old male) suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were not treated at a hospital.
Road conditions were snow-covered and icy at the time of the crash, according to the State Patrol.
All five people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
