A driver sleeping in his vehicle in a gas station parking lot Dec. 18, 2019 is facing drug possession charges.
Anothony Bever, age 31 of St. Cloud, has been charged in Wright County District Court with 5th degree drug possession and presenting a false drivers license.
Court records state that Bever was asleep in his vehicle at the Monticello Speedway gas station and convenience store when approached by a state trooper at about 1 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2019.
The trooper woke Bever by knocking on the car window. Bever, who refused to give the trooper his name, stated he was fine.
About an hour later, the trooper observed the suspect vehicle leave the store parking lot and turn onto Cedar Street. The windshield of the vehicle was cracked and obstructed the trooper’s view of the driver. Two Wright County deputies responded to the scene. The vehicle was pulled over. According to court records, he driver presented to the deputies a drivers license bearing the name of Drake John Archer. There was no resemblence between the driver, later identified as Bevers, and the individual pictured on the license. That led to Bever being arrested. Court records state that Bever continued to refuse to share his identity with authorities.
Following Bever’s arrest, the deputies observed on a vehicle seat a container containing .04 grams of a crystal-like substance that later testified positive as meth.
Following the search of the vehicle, Bever provided his identity. He was found to have a revoked license and an active arrest warrant out of Benton County.
Bever made his first court appearance on Dec. 19, 2019.
