Minnesota’s Sixth Congressional District DFL (CD6) in coordination with Wright County Indivisible announced they are holding the first Minnesota Sixth Congressional District DFL Candidate Debate 2020 on February 19th.

The debate will be at the Monticello Community Center, 505 Walnut St., Monticello. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and debate start is 6:30 p.m.  It is free and open to the public.

Participating in this first debate will be Ian Todd and Tawnja Zahradka.  Both are candidates for the CD6 DFL party endorsement.

“Ian and Tawnja stand for a large cross-section of voters in Minnesota’s Sixth Congressional District,” said Chair of Minnesota’s Sixth Congressional District DFL, Wayne Grimmer.  “I am grateful to have two strong candidates stepping up and offering to serve our country and the constituents of greater Minnesota.  They would each be excellent representatives and I expect a large turnout for those looking for a better future for CD6, Minnesota, and America.”

Minnesota Sixth Congressional District DFL is a political organizing unit of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party that stretches from rural Stearns & Benton counties in the northwest to Washington county on the east and Carver county in the south. In between, along the I-94 and Hwy 10 corridors, are Sherburne, Wright, and Anoka counties and includes the major urban center of St. Cloud.

Wright County Indivisible is an independent organization whose Mission is “To continue to move America forward by opposing public policies that run contrary to our nations values To model the values of inclusion, respect, fairness, and honesty. To strive to unite a diverse set of voices and perspectives.”

