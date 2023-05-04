Calls for service from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office were up 18.20 percent in the first quarter of 2023 when compared to statistics from January-March 2022.

That was the word from Sgt. Kevin Triplett, who presented a Wright County Sheriff’s Office quarterly review at the Monday, April 24 meeting of the Monticello City Council.

