Calls for service from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office were up 18.20 percent in the first quarter of 2023 when compared to statistics from January-March 2022.
That was the word from Sgt. Kevin Triplett, who presented a Wright County Sheriff’s Office quarterly review at the Monday, April 24 meeting of the Monticello City Council.
The City of Monticello contracts with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office for its police services. On Monday, May 1 sheriff’s deputy patrol hours increased from 52 hours to 60 hours per day, Triplett said.
In the first quarter of 2023, the sheriff’s office had 3,572 calls originating in Monticello. That’s up from 3.022 calls in the first quarter of 2022, Triplett said.
The greatest increase came in the area of thefts from vehicles. While the 136% increase appears daunting on the surface, thefts from vehicles increased by 15, from 11 in 2022 to 26 in 2023.
“These are crimes of opportunity,” Triplett said, and can decrease if people do simple things like lock their cars and garages.
General thefts, however, saw a decrease from 37 to 31 between the two quarters. That’s a decrease of 16%.
Property damage reports increased 114%, from seven in 2022 to 15 in 2023.
These cases include incidents such as hit & runs and mailbox damage, Triplett said.
In Monticello, there has also been an increase in shoplifting from 2022 to 2023. There were 25 shoplifting cases reported in the city in 2022. In 2023, 42 shoplifting cases were reported in the year’s first quarter. That’s a 68% increase.
There has also been a sharp in crease in traffic-related incidents from the first quarter of 2022 to 2023.
There have been 97 motor vehicle crashes reported in 2023, Triplett said. In 2022 there were 72 motor vehicle crashes. That’s an increase of 25. Four of those 2023 crashes have involved personal injuries, he said. Traffic stops have increased 47 percent. In 2022 there were 733 traffic stops. This year, deputies made 1,080 traffic stops.
DUIs declined 25 percent when comparing the first quarter stats from 2022 and 2023. There were 12 DUIs a year ago and nine this year.
There were 257 citations issued by Wright County deputies in the first quarter of 2022 and 309 citations issued in 2023- a 20 percent increase.
There were also more people booked into the Wright County Jail in Buffalo during the first quarter of 2023 when compared to 2022. In 2022 there were 46 people booked into the jail. That number rose to 54 in 2023, Triplett said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.