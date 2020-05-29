The project we coordinated with the Monticello High School that we called, Seniors Supporting Seniors, was a huge success! Senior citizens were asked to paint encouraging words on rocks to be given to high school seniors. Those young people are missing out on so much due to the pandemic and we just wanted them to know that we are thinking of them. Center participants stepped up to the plate as usual and we received even more than the 300 rocks needed! Special thanks go to Chris Alfano and Gerri Wischnewski for their help in spearheading this intergenerational project. In fact, others in the community liked our idea so much that they are jumping on the rock bandwagon too! Here is the verbiage we included with each rock for the graduating senior:
“Seniors Supporting Seniors - Participants from the Monticello Senior Center realize that as a graduating senior, you are missing out on so much. We just want to let you know that we support you and appreciate what you are going thru. This rock was decorated by a senior citizen to give you encouragement. You are a resilient class and we are very proud of you! Best of luck in your future and thanks for being part of…Seniors Supporting Seniors”
Our HOME Program has resumed normal service and can assist older adults with maintenance and cleaning indoors and outdoors. Our staff take precautions to ensure everyone is safe when providing services. The HOME Program is now offering a donation-based service to offer tech support by phone and in your home, and our service area now covers Big Lake residents in Sherburne County. More details about the tech support will be available soon. Contact Joe, our program coordinator, at 763-416-7969 for more information, or apply online today: https://seniorcommunity.org/services/home-chores/#home-app-form
Remember that you can call the center at 763-295-2000 if you need food or household supplies and are unable to get them. Also let me know if you need a mask and I can get one to you. I am physically at the senior center two or three days a week and the others I am working remotely from home. If you call the center and I am not there to answer, please leave a message and I will return your call.
Have a great week and don’t forget to connect safely with your family and friends.
Stay safe and healthy, my friends.
