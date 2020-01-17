Did you know that you may be eligible for a free Monticello Community Center membership, which includes exercise classes? Come to the senior center on Wednesday, January 22 at 12:30 p.m. to learn more about SilverSneakers classes and free community center memberships. SilverSneakers classes are comprised of balance, flexibility, strength, and cardiovascular conditioning especially designed for older adults. SilverSneakers Yoga classes use chairs for all participants and is also appropriate for all abilities. The open house will last 30 minutes and will offer a tour of the community center and the chance to register for your free membership. Please sign up at the senior center, 763-295-2000, if you plan to attend.
If you like to eat chili, we hope you can attend the senior center Chili Cook-off on Monday, January 27. If you want to be part of the contest, bring your chili in a crockpot hot and ready to eat. If you like to eat but not make chili you are also welcomed to come and take part in this noon dinner. People attending will sample each chili and vote for the two they like best. There will be prizes for the 1st and 2nd place winners. Please contact the senior center in advance at 763-295-2000 if you plan to bring chili. Cornbread, crackers, chili toppings, beverages, and dessert will be served in addition to the chili. The cost is $4 per person and those bringing chili do not pay. Please sign up for this dinner by January 24.
You don’t have to sign up in advance to come and watch the movies we show at the center each month. The first movie of 2020 that we will be showing is, “Bernie the Dolphin 2,” on the community center’s big screen on Wednesday, January 29 at 1 p.m. With the world-famous Bernie the Dolphin and his pod back home in their favorite cove, Kevin and Holly turn their attention to the newest dolphin in Marineland: Rascal. But when Winston Mills is released from prison with a plan for revenge, the kids must team up with Bernie to save the day once again. This movie is rated G and was just released on DVD last month. Freshly popped corn will be served and people of all ages are welcome.
The first senior center dance of 2020 will be held at VFW Post 8731 on Thursday, January 23 and Dick Szyplinski will be providing the music from 1-4 p.m. The $7 admission charge includes a lunch served at 3 p.m. These dances featuring old time music are a lot of fun and we hope to see you there.
If you enjoy going to casinos, you may want to join us on our next outing. You can ride the coach bus to Treasure Island Casino on Monday, February 3. The bus will depart the community center at 8:30 a.m. and return at about 3:45 p.m. There is a $16 charge to ride the bus and those going will receive $15 on their casino card and a $3 off food coupon. Please be sure to record your casino card number when signing up for this trip.
There is no charge for people to attend the Caregiver Support Group that will meet at our center on Wednesday, January 22 from 1-2:30 p.m. This group is designed for people caring for others and is open to adults of all ages. Staff from Great River Faith in Action facilitate the group, which offers both support and education.
The Lunch Bunch group will meet at Monticello Applebee’s on Monday, January 20 at 11:30 a.m. People are free to order what they wish from the menu. If you do plan on going on this outing, please contact us in advance at 763-295-2000 so the group knows whom to expect.
Doug Pribyl was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Deb Ende came in second place and Duane Georges and Mary Kuechle tied for third. Bernice Nathe won the last euchre tournament. Doris Kroll came in second place and Denny Barthel and Mary Kuechle tied for third. People really do have fun playing in the tournaments and if you enjoy playing 500, bridge, cribbage, or euchre I encourage you to sign up.
All tournaments are open to people age 55+ and you must sign up to play in each at least one business day in advance. Cash prizes are awarded to the winners and all games have a $2 entry fee.
Please note that the senior center will be open on January 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Activities the week of January 16-23:
Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 11 a.m. Bingo Bash; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – 8 – 11 a.m. center open
Mon. – 7 a.m. Advanced Pickleball; 11:30 a.m. Lunch Bunch; 1 p.m. bridge
Tues. 7 a.m. Pickleball; 9:30 a.m. cribbage tournament; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand & Foot; 2:15 p.m. line dancing
Wed. – 9 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Bible Study, bowling; 11 a.m. bingo; noon dinner; 12:30 p.m. SilverSneakers Open House; 1 p.m. 500, Caregiver Support Group
Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge, dance
Dinner Menu the week of January 20:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – beef with broccoli, chicken wings, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – lasagna, salad, breadstick
Thurs. – hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable
Fri. – chicken wild rice hot dish, mixed vegetables, dinner roll
